‘The Challenge: Total Madness’ Star Kaycee Clark Speaks Out After Tumultuous Episode

Kaycee Clark has taken to Instagram two days after a very heated episode of The Challenge: Total Madness. The former Big Brother star got a lot of heat from fans, and even some of her co-stars, for her relationship with Nany Gonzalez. The two women, who admitted to being just friends, were seen getting very flirty and touchy during Wednesday night’s episode, even though Kaycee had a girlfriend back home. Kaycee’s girlfriend didn’t appreciate the episode very much, and now Kaycee is addressing the events on Instagram.

“Fun fact about me: Ya girl ain’t perfect and I never will be. Not sure if some of y’all can relate or not but human beings are NOT meant to be perfect. I take full responsibility for my actions and I am beyond disappointed in myself,” Kaycee wrote in a lengthy post. ” I have learned and will not make the same mistake and that’s a promise. Deep down I know who I am and what I stand for and that’s all that matters.”

Kaycee also came under fire for how she handled her very explosive fight with Bayleigh Dayton Wednesday night. The two women first met on Big Brother, where they had a flirtatious friendship, but Bayleigh eventually fell into a showmance with Chris “Swaggy C” Williams. Kaycee got some hate from fans who felt she kept poking Bayleigh who was upset during the episode and said she should have just left her alone. If she would have just stayed away from Bayleigh, their massive argument could have been prevented.

Monty Brinton / CBS

While Kaycee doesn’t specifically apologize for anything in the post, some are confused as to what she’s alluding to in her caption. It’s possible she is also addressing some of the backlash she has received for being spotted out in Miami this month on several occasions without wearing a mask.

Toward the end of the ambiguous post, Kaycee thanked her friends and fans who have supported her, and know her heart. She noted she is moving forward and is working towards becoming the best version of herself.

It’s still in the air if Kaycee is with her girlfriend, Tayler Jiminez. Posts from Tayler suggest the two might be off for the moment, but Kaycee said at the end of her post that she is focusing on herself, her relationship, and her family.

The Big Brother winner is rumored to be appearing on the upcoming All-Stars season of the show which is set to premiere in July or August. Rumors suggest the houseguests are about to go into sequester, with fans thinking Kaycee’s post is a way of clearing the air before she goes away to shoot the reality series.