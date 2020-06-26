Sean Lowe Nearly Tricks Fans Into Thinking His Wife Catherine Giudici Is Pregnant Again

Sean Lowe shared an old photo of Catherine Giudici from when she was still pregnant.

Know for his comical nature, former Bachelor Sean Lowe nearly tricked his fans into thinking his wife Catherine Giudici was pregnant yet again. He took to Instagram on Thursday, June 25 to share an older photo of Giudici from when she had not yet given birth. Her belly bump was very prominent and the post really threw fans for a loop, according to US Weekly.

In the photo, the couple sprawled out on a large grey sofa complete with lots of pillows and a blanket. The pair wore nearly matching outfits, Giudici in a blank tank top and black pants, a blue sweater wrapped around her arms. Meanwhile, Lowe wore a black T-shirt and dark purple sweatpants. Giudici leaned back and smiled broadly at her husband while Lowe laid his hand on her stomach, beaming.

In the caption of the post, Lowe joked that something was happening again, leading many people to think that he and his wife were expecting their fourth child. However, those that read the caption to completion would find out that what he really intended to do was inform followers about the couple’s furniture line, Home By Sean and Catherine. The photo was an old pregnancy announcement and Lowe made it clear that his wife is not expecting again.

The photo racked up over 100,o00 likes. Lowe boasts 1.3 million on the platform overall. Many people took to the comments section to compliment his clickbait technique in an effort to ensure people took notice of his post. Many others expressed how shocked they had been when they first saw the photo, especially since the couple just welcomed a child only 7 months ago.

“Omg you had me on the first half, not gonna lie,” wrote one person.

“Omg not cool. My eyes were about to pop out!! Haha good way of advertising though,” remarked another social media user.

No one seemed to mind the joke but some expressed their opinion that Lowe and Giudici should consider expanding their family at some point.

“Geez… you had me for a moment there… but you guys do make cute kids. Just saying!!!” one person wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lowe recently opened up about he and Giudici’s future plans in terms of having children. He noted that he does think they will have at least one more child, perhaps even through the process of adoption. While he will of course be weighing in on the matter, he made it clear that he will leave the ultimate decision up to his wife.