Donald Trump’s Brother Makes Another Attempt To Kill Niece’s Tell-All Book

Donald Trump’s family is continuing its mission to prevent the release of his niece Mary Trump’s tell-all book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, which is reportedly set for release in late July. As reported by The Daily Beast, Donald Trump’s brother, Robert Trump, refiled for a temporary restraining order against the book in Dutchess County, New York, just one day after his first attempt was denied in Queens Surrogate Court.

According to Queens County Surrogate Court Judge Peter Kelly, the first filing was brought to the wrong court.

“Under the scenario presented, it cannot be successfully argued this dispute affects the administration of the decedent’s estate. The irrefutable conclusion is, regardless of the outcome of this matter, the administration of this estate will not be impacted one iota.”

On Thursday, Mary Trump’s lawyer, Theodore Boutrous, argued that no court or person has the “authority to violate the Constitution” by applying a “prior restraint” to “core political speech.”

Speaking to PEOPLE, Robert Trump’s attorney, Charles Harder, addressed the initial decision to bring the matter to Queens County, noting that the Trump family previously agreed to bring disputes to the Surrogates Court.

“Yesterday afternoon, the Surrogate’s Court ruled that it does not have jurisdiction over the dispute. Therefore, Robert Trump will proceed with filing a new lawsuit today in the New York State Supreme Court.”

In the new filing, Robert Trump, who lives in Dutchess County, refers to Kelly’s ruling. According to The Daily Beast, Donald Trump has used Dutchess County courts to address debt-related legal battles on multiple occasions over the years. As reported by NBC News, the new filing accuses Mary Trump of violating a 2001 nondisclosure agreement that was signed after a dispute regarding Fred Trump Sr.’s will.

Mary Trump’s book allegedly covers her role in The New York Times’ investigation into the Trump family’s use of legally dubious tax loopholes, as well as Donald Trump and Fred Trump Sr.’s role in Fred Trump Jr.’s addiction, which eventually led to his death. Simon & Schuster, the book’s publisher, claims that Mary Trump will explore the “dark history” of the Trump family and paint a picture of how Donald Trump became a United States president who purportedly “threatens the world’s health, economic security, and social fabric.”

Mary Trump previously exhibited her bad blood for Donald Trump in a 2000 interview and slammed her aunts and uncles for their actions during the battle over Fred Trump Sr.’s will.