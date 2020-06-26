Prince Charles Is Reportedly Struggling To Pay For Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Expenses

New reports are suggesting that Prince Charles is struggling to help pay for the expenses incurred by his son, Prince Harry, and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle. The pair are currently living in Los Angeles with their son, Archie.

According to The Daily Express, a major issue for Prince Charles is that his income from the Duchy of Cornwall has fallen dramatically due to COVID-19 related lockdown measures. Though the Prince of Wales normally receives close to $28 million each year from the enterprise, experts are claiming that the sum is expected to decrease “by a significant amount” next year due to the novel coronavirus.

Though Prince Charles had agreed to help fund Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lifestyle after the couple decided to step away from their positions in the royal family, sources are claiming that the pledge has caused some friction between the crown prince and the Sussexes — especially after friends of the future monarch sent a message to the duke and duchess that Prince Charles’s coffers are not “inexhaustible.”

Though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle openly stated their desire to become financially independent, the BBC has reported that 95 percent of their income comes from the Duchy of Cornwall. Insiders have said that Prince Charles will revisit the financial arrangements next March, during a one-year review of the Sussexes’ non-royal life.

Currently, Harry and Meghan are reportedly living rent-free in Hollywood star Tyler Perry’s Los Angeles mansion. Nevertheless, royal reporters have listed the large number of costs the duke and duchess incur in their lives.

Chief among them is security. As was previously reported by The Inquisitr, Prince Charles had agreed to pay a portion of the couple’s security costs after the United States declined to offer the pair protective services. Estimates have suggested that the cost could run as high as $4 million.

Another expense facing the Sussexes includes the legal bills for a number of lawsuits against both tabloid papers and the paparazzi. Moreover, Meghan recently suffered a setback in one of her cases, which will mean a larger expense (per USA Today).

“The longer it goes on, the more difficult it becomes to bail out and the more expensive it is,” explained Mark Stephens, a leading media lawyer at the Howard Kennedy firm in London.

“It is a complete mess,” he added.

However, the Sussexes hope at have at least one revenue stream opening up soon. As was previously reported by The Inquisitr, Harry and Meghan have been signed by a public speaking agency that represents figures such as the Clintons and Obamas.