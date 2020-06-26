NBA Rumors: Clippers, Nets Could Explore Patrick Beverley-For-Spencer Dinwiddie Trade In 2020 Offseason

Though they are currently considered as the heavy favorite to bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy in the 2019-20 NBA season, the Los Angeles Clippers are still expected to continue finding ways to improve their roster in the 2020 NBA offseason. In the past months, the Clippers have already been linked to several NBA players who could be available on the trade market this fall, including veteran point guard Spencer Dinwiddie of the Brooklyn Nets.

According to Aaron Hertzog of Fansided’s Clipperholics, the Clippers could explore sending a trade package centered on Patrick Beverley to acquire Dinwiddie from the Nets.

“Spencer Dinwiddie would provide the Clippers with a slight upgrade overall at the starting point guard position. The 27-year old has already foreshadowed that he will be leaving Brooklyn by setting up a GoFundMe to entice fans to choose his future NBA home. The six-foot-five inch combo guard has the ability to guard multiple positions on the defensive end of the floor and is certainly an upgrade on offense over Patrick Beverley. Hopefully, the ability to take on the full-time starting role on a championship contender in Los Angeles would entice him to stay once his current contract is up.”

Dinwiddie may not be the legitimate NBA superstar that the Clippers dreamt of pairing with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, but he would still be an incredible addition to their roster. Dinwiddie would give the Clippers an upgrade at the point guard position and another reliable option on the offensive end of the floor. This season, the 27-year-old point guard is averaging 20.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 6.8 assists while shooting 41.5 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Adding Dinwiddie to their core could further improve the Clippers’ offensive efficiency that currently ranks No. 4 in the league, scoring 110.6 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN. Dinwiddie may not be as good as Beverley on defense, but as Hertzog noted, he’s also capable of guarding multiple positions.

Meanwhile, the potential deal would make sense for the Nets. Instead of risking the possibility of losing Dinwiddie as an unrestricted free agent without getting anything in return, the Nets would be replacing him with another veteran floor general in Beverley, who is under contract until the 2021-22 NBA season. With his experience playing alongside ball-dominant superstars like James Harden, Leonard, and George, Beverley isn’t expected to have a hard time building chemistry with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn.

Having a defensive specialist like Beverley in their backcourt would enable Durant and Irving to keep their focus on the offensive end of the floor. Though they are currently not as good as the Clippers, joining forces with Durant and Irving could also give Beverley a realistic chance of winning an NBA championship title.