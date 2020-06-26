Donald Trump Says Joe Biden ‘Can’t Put Two Sentences Together,’ Muses About Upcoming Election

During a Fox News town hall on Thursday, President Donald Trump mused about about the 2020 presidential election, Mediaite reported.

Speaking with anchor Sean Hannity, Trump ripped into the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden, apparently questioning the former vice president’s cognitive abilities.

“It’s so crazy what’s happening. It’s a guy who doesn’t talk, nobody hears him,” Trump began.

“Whenever he does talk, he can’t put two sentences together. I don’t want to be nice or un-nice. The man can’t speak,” he continued.

Trump then went on to make a quip about the possibility that Biden could win the election despite this assessment, though it remains unclear whether or not the president was being sarcastic.

“And he is going to be president because some people don’t love me, maybe, because all I’m doing is doing my job.”

Trump and his allies have long claimed that Biden is suffering a mental decline that makes him unfit for the presidency, pointing to the former vice president’s gaffes as evidence. Some in the commander-in-chief’s inner circle apparently believe that this strategy has backfired and led to Trump losing ground among seniors.

Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale has reportedly been pushing the president and others to be more aggressive in their attacks on Biden. The operative allegedly fears that the Democrat has successfully avoided scrutiny by maintaining a low profile as the nation continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump recently made a similar suggestion about the 2020 election. As Newsday pointed out, earlier this week, Trump responded to a hypothetical question concerning a Biden presidency and the border wall.

During an event in Phoenix, Arizona, a reporter asked Trump to respond to Biden’s comments about the border wall. The president responded that the Democrat — who has expressed opposition to building barriers on the southern border — if elected, will have to finish building the wall.

“No, he’ll complete it. You’d have a revolution if they didn’t do it.”

“Hopefully he won’t get the chance, I’m not sure he would even know the difference,” he added.

As Mediaite put forth, the president’s recent comments come as polls show the Democrat surging nationwide and in key battleground states.

Virtually all recent polling suggests that Biden is a clear favorite to win in November. According to the June CNBC All-America Economic poll released on Thursday, the former vice president is polling nine percentage points ahead of Trump nationwide.

The survey found that Biden has managed to solidify his base, increasing support among Democrats. In addition, only 39 percent of those polled approve of Trump’s performance in the White House.