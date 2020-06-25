‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Preview For Friday: Sobbing Steffy Pleads With Liam Not To Leave Her

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for Friday, June 26 has Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) on her knees, per Soaps. She begged Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) to forgive her after he found out that she had been unfaithful,. In the episode, Wood gave a Daytime Emmy Award-winning performance that cinched her the Outstanding Lead Actress Emmy in 2019.

Steffy Cheated On Liam With His Dad

Steffy was convinced that Liam and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) were having an affair. She freaked out when she found out that they had kissed when they thought that they were going to die when the Spectra Building collapsed. She told Liam that their marriage was over and drove around in a state of shock.

That night, she made love to Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) in a fit of rage and sorrow. While Steffy immediately realized that it had been a mistake, Bill was newly convinced that they belonged together.

Steffy’s Pregnancy

Steffy and Liam made up and it wasn’t long before she found out that she was pregnant. She realized that there was a chance that the child was Bill’s and had a DNA test done to determine who the father of her baby was.

In the meantime, Liam was thrilled at the prospect of becoming a dad. They daydreamed about their child and they were excited by the news.

Did you catch the new original song at the end of today's episode? The romantic ballad "End of Time" played as Steffy daydreams about her future life with Liam and their child. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/XqElGGidkM — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 28, 2017

Liam Finds Out

However, Liam noticed the paternity results in her purse and wanted to know why she had ordered the tests. Steffy did not want to talk about the test and tried to avoid him at first.

Liam figured out that she had been with someone else on the night that she had left him. He demanded answers and she reminded him that she had wanted to come clean on the evening that they had reunited. She wanted to leave the past behind because the child was his.

But Liam continued to press Steffy for a name. At last, she capitulated and told him that it was his father.

Steffy Begged Liam For Forgiveness

Liam seethed while Steffy cried. She begged him to forgive her because it was their baby, not Bill’s. She repeatedly asked him for forgiveness, but Liam was incensed. At one stage, he wanted to know if Bill had drugged her but Steffy told the truth. It had started with Bill comforting her but it had gradually turned physical.

Liam was shocked and told her that it was over. He walked out on Steffy and told her that he had wanted it all with her, but it was over. Steffy dropped to her knees and begged him for forgiveness. She held on to his hand as he dragged her through the garden. He was done. Steffy sobbed uncontrollably as her husband walked out on their marriage.

The episode originally aired on January 2, 2018.