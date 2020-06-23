Denise Richards Explains Tension Between ‘RHOBH’ Stars That Eileen Davidson Described: ‘I Was So Sick’

Denise Richards took to Twitter on Monday to clarify statements former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Eileen Davidson, made on The Daily Dish podcast. Eileen stated that there was tension between some of the reality show’s cast members at a recent movie premiere.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Eileen declared that when the Beverly Hills housewives reunited at her husband’s movie premiere, there was palpable tension. The ladies got together at the Laemmle Music Hall in Beverly Hills, California, last September to celebrate Vincent Van Patten’s movie, 7 Days to Vegas.

“I kind of had a feeling something was going on. And I was kind of waiting for something to happen,” Eileen shared, according to a Reality Blurb report from June 22.

Denise didn’t want these comments to go without a response. The Wild Things star tweeted directly to Eileen on Monday.

“Since you publicly spoke about this @eileen_davidson,” the post began.

Denise continued to explain her reasoning behind any tension between cast members. The star revealed that she was about to undergo surgery and was concerned about it. Denise had surgery to repair four hernias last September. The operation was a success, although her recovery lasted longer than anticipated.

“When you asked me if I was ok at your husband’s premiere, I was so nervous knowing I was having surgery in two days,” Denise explained.

Denise emphasized that she was quite uncomfortable with the pain that the hernias had caused. However, The reality star and her husband, Aaron Phyphers, felt it was essential to attend Vincent’s event and support Eileen.

“I was so sick & in so much pain but we still wanted to be there.”

Denise further clarified any notable tension amongst the cast. The star stated that not too many people were aware of her upcoming surgery. Even Denise’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members were in the know.

“I hadn’t told any of other women about it,” Denise wrote.

Denise has had major conflicts on this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Her co-stars have accused Denise of being “hypocritical” after a dinner party at the star’s Malibu home. Many of the housewives were discussing adult topics and using foul language in front of Denise’s teenage daughter and friends, which upset the Malibu mom.

Eileen Davidson was on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for three seasons. The soap opera star will make a guest appearance on an upcoming episode of the popular reality show.