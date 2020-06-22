‘The Young And The Restless’ Reveals It May Resume Production In Early July

The Young and the Restless hopes to resume production sometime in early July, Deadline reported. The tentative date is July 6, and if that ends up happening, the CBS Daytime drama would be the second U.S. sudser to start filming storylines again.

Because the situation with COVID-19 is so fluid, July 6 is the soap’s goal and not a hard date for getting the cast and crew back onto the set. Last week, Y&R‘s sister soap The Bold and the Beautiful resumed production for one day and then stopped to review its testing protocols. The two soaps film in the same building and Y&R is using with B&B has learned to help create a workable solution to create new episodes in a safe environment while states battle rising coronavirus cases. It is not clear how new installments will look with the various safety measures needed to help prevent the spread of the virus.

The soap shut down in mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic, and a few weeks later, it ran out of new episodes. Since then, Y&R has focused on theme weeks, treating viewers to five flashback episodes centered around a specific topic. This week, in honor of Friday’s Daytime Emmy Awards, the show is replaying various Emmy-winning performances all week.

At least two Y&R actors — Greg Rikaart (Kevin) and Jordi Vilasuso (Ray) — contracted COVID-19 in March. Both actors shared details of their ordeal on their social media accounts. Rikaart isolated from his family, and neither his son nor husband caught it. However, Vilasuso revealed that his wife and their two daughters all got infected. Aside from those two, no other members of the show’s cast have said that they had the novel coronavirus.

It also is not clear if the storylines will pick up where they left off, or if they will end up doing any sort of time jump since it was spring when they last aired new episodes. In the last few new scenes the show aired, Victor (Eric Braeden) told Adam (Mark Grossman) that he is the one who killed Alyssa’s (María DiDomenico) father. Adam was only a pre-teen when it happened, and Victor tried to protect his son from the consequences. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) had also taken the CEO position back from Adam at Newman Enterprises. Jack (Peter Bergman) had given Kyle (Michael Mealor) the chance to lead things at Jabot. Also, Theo (Tyler Johnson) got fired on his birthday while Lola (Sasha Calle) was back in Miami, checking on her restaurant there. As for Sharon (Sharon Case), she had received bad news about her breast cancer treatments.