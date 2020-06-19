‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Video Preview: Emmy Winning Performances

The Young and the Restless weekly video preview for the week of June 22 through 26 teases a major treat for viewers with five award-winning performances. The CBS Daytime drama from 1984 through 2006 for which actors and actresses took home the Daytime Emmy statue. The special theme is fitting because to cap off the whole thing, on Friday, June 26, CBS will air the 47th Daytime Emmy Awards, which return to TV for the first time in several years, starting at 8 p.m.

Traci (Beth Maitland) declared that she just does not want to go on living as tears rolled down her face in a compelling performance from June 27, 1984. For that scene, Maitland won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress, making her the first Y&R performer to ever win a Daytime Emmy, according to SheKnows Soaps.

Next, Victor (Eric Braeden) tried to make a fresh start with Hope (Signy Coleman). The Mustache declared that he would never allow his son, Adam, to grow up without a father. He wanted to be there to help raise the little boy. The scenes that originally aired on March 19, 1997, ended up with Braeden taking home the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor for his memorable performance.

Devon (Bryton James) takes center stage in a storyline from October 16, 2006. In the heartbreaking scenes, Devon struggled with life after losing his hearing. Meningitis almost took Devon’s life, and it did take his hearing. He expressed his frustration that he’d seen everything. For his portrayal, James won the award for Outstanding Younger Actor.

A tearful Jack (Peter Bergman) begged his dad John (Jerry Douglas) for help in an episode from November 15, 1991. He confessed to John that he actually wanted to hit his wife, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), which made him feel horrified. The powerful scene earned Bergman the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Finally, fans get an extra special gift in the form of a young Camryn Grimes, who portrayed Cassie. In the scene, which aired initially on July 19, 1999, Cassie talked about Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick (Joshua Morrow). She explained how difficult it was for her to grow up without a dad. She tearfully testified how it felt to have both a mommy and daddy. Nick and Sharon sat listening with tears streaming down their faces. The gutwrenching moments earned Grimes a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Younger Actress, which made her the youngest actress ever to take home the statue.