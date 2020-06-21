‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Preview For Monday: Liam Punches Bill After Learning That He Is A Spencer

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for Monday, June 22, flashes back to a shocking paternity revelation where Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) put Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) in his place after finding out that he was his father. It was also the episode that cinched Clifton his first Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actor. It first aired on September 1, 2010, per SheKnows Soaps.

The soap opera has been airing reruns since April 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic lockdown. However, the world’s most-watched sudser was the first series to resume shooting last week. After one day on set, they paused shooting so that they could facilitate the “large volume of testing needed.”

The cast and crew will be back to work on Tuesday, June 23.

This week, The Bold and the Beautiful will be looking back at memorable Daytime Emmy Award-winning scenes.

An Awkward Truth

After finding out that Bill, and not Thorne Forrester (Winsor Harmon), was his father, Liam was invited to Spencer Publications. Katie Logan (Heather Tom), Bill, Liam, and Hope Logan (then – Kim Matula) toasted to the news, even though Liam was not in the mood to celebrate.

Bill admitted that he was not ready to become anyone’s father but reassured him that they would work it out. Bill also believed that Kelly Hopkins willfully kept Liam out of his life, per Soap Central. He wanted to speak to his son alone and asked the women to leave.

Bill’s Offer

At the time of the paternity test, Liam was jobless. Bill was rather cocky when he offered Liam a job. He told him that he would be well taken care of and that he would be there for him now that he was an adult.

Dollar Bill offered his then only son a position in the IT department and expected him to wear a suit and tie every day. Bill said that he would make sure that Liam would not receive any preferential treatment. In fact, he expected him to work harder than anyone else.

Liam Punches Bill

But Liam didn’t want the job or any handouts from his dad. However, Bill insisted that he accept the offer since he didn’t have a job.

Bill said that he could not go back in time to make up for the time that they had lost. Liam didn’t want him to make up for anything. Bill made a snide remark that sent Liam over the edge.

“What do you want? Do you want me to come over and read you a bedtime story?”

Liam punched Bill in the face. Bill rubbed his jaw and seemed rather impressed with his son’s right hook.

Longtime B&B fans will appreciate Bill’s first foray into parenthood. He later found out that he had an older son, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks), with Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer). Will Spencer (Finnegan George), his son with Katie, has had his dad around since birth.

As for Clifton, he delivered a stellar performance and later went on to win an additional two Daytime Emmys.