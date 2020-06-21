Beyonce Celebrates Her New Song, ‘Black Parade’ With Hamptons Getaway Alongside Jay-Z & Children

Beyonce was photographed with her husband, Jay-Z and their children- Blue Ivy, 8 and twins Sir and Rumi Carter, 3, the same day as the release of her surprise single, “Black Parade.”

According to TMZ, the family was spotted in the Hamptons on Friday, June 19. While they flew in a private jet for the outing, the Carters made sure they took the necessary precautions to fly to the New York vacation spot. As she held Rumi in her arms, Beyonce wore a grey protective face mask and a comfortable-looking tracksuit. Although she had her hood on her head, Beyonce’s signature blonde hair was straightened down past her shoulders. She then added white sneakers to the look, as well as a pair of black glasses. Rumi was seen covering her ears while wearing a light pink hoodie, shorts and white and black high-tops. Blue was slightly in front of her mom and sister as they made their way off the plane.

In another photo, Jay held onto Sir as the toddler wore a white shirt and blue denim shorts. Like his wife, the rapper wore a protective mask that was black and had white letters on it. He also wore a black hoodie and matching sweats with long, white socks. Jay finished off the look by adding white low-top shoes and a black hat.

Shortly after the family landed at the Hamptons, Beyonce announced her new song via her website and social media. She posted a preview of the song via Instagram on Friday and said the unexpected track is to celebrate Juneteenth. The holiday commemorates the day slavery officially ended in the United States in 1865.

“Happy Juneteenth Weekend! I hope we continue to share joy and celebrate each other, even in the midst of struggle. Please continue to remember our beauty, strength and power,” Beyonce wrote underneath the post. “‘BLACK PARADE’ celebrates you, your voice and your joy and will benefit Black-owned small businesses.”

“Black Parade” was co-written with Jay and is seemingly a standalone track. The song was inspired by the recent death of George Floyd and protests that took place within the last month. Beyonce also used Juneteenth to highlight several Black-owned brands and businesses on her website. Her directory included goods and services in categories like restaurants, lifestyle, wellness, beauty products, clothing, bookstores, etc.

Prior to releasing her song, Beyonce wrote an open letter to Kentucky’s attorney general, Daniel Cameron, and requested justice for Breonna Taylor. As The Inquisitr previously shared, Taylor was allegedly shot by police while she was sleeping in her home back in March. Beyonce called out the fact that none of the officers who were reportedly involved in the crime were arrested or fired. On Friday, Kentucky’s Louisville Metro Police Department announced that one of the officers, Brett Hankison, will be terminated from his position, per NPR.