Jon Gosselin Paid Tribute To His Girlfriend Colleen Conrad In A Birthday Post, ‘Love You To Death’

Jon Gosselin took to Instagram to express his gratitude for his longtime girlfriend Colleen Conrad.

Former reality television star Jon Gosselin took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 17 to post a loving birthday tribute to his longtime girlfriend Colleen Conrad. In his caption, Gosselin thanked Conrad for all that she has done for him throughout the time they have known one another, according to Today.

While Gosselin and Conrad live together in Pennsylvania, they traveled to Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida to enjoy her special day. In the sweet selfie, the couple appeared to be taking in the view of the beach at night. They leaned in close for a selfie, each smiling from ear to ear. Gosselin wore a yellow hoodie while Conrad sported a pink one.

He included a second photo within the post which featured Conrad standing on the shore, letting the waves crash across her feet. She smiled at the camera, her hair blowing in the wind.

In his caption, Gosselin could not say enough good things about his partner of six years, exuding gratitude for her presence in his life.

“Happy Birthday to my best friend, lover and companion!!! I couldn’t have made it this far with out you. I appreciate everything you have done for me and my kids!!! Love you to death!!! Jon” he wrote.

Gosselin’s followers showed a lot of love on the post, which racked up over 11,000 likes in no time. He has a total of 177,000 followers on the platform. Many of his fans took to the comments section to wish the father of eight well and to tell Conrad happy birthday.

“I have followed your story for years… This makes me happy. Seeing you happy makes me happy!!! Love and prayers for you and your beautiful family,” wrote one person.

“I watched you Jon on the TV show and this is the first time I ever seen your smile so real. Happy birthday to your best friend,” wrote another person.

Conrad and Gosselin got together in 2014 after his highly publicized split from his ex-wife Kate Gosselin, with whom he shares eight children including one pair of twins and one pair of sextuplets. Two of the eight children, Hannah and Collin, reside with he and Conrad full time. The rest of his children have very minimal contact with him. Four of his sextuplets reside with their mother while his two twin daughters, Mady and Cara, are now adults who attend college.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Collin, now 16, took to social media for Mother’s Day to write a lengthy tribute to Conrad whom he considers to be the mother figure in his life now.