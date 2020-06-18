Ashley Roberts Goes Barefoot In High-Waisted Jeans For ‘Lockdown FaceTime Shoot’

Ashley Roberts — who is one-fifth of the successful girl group The Pussycat Dolls — took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself during quarantine. The 38-year-old is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the platform and didn’t disappoint with her most recent post.

The “Jai Ho! (You Are My Destiny)” hitmaker stunned in a sleeveless white top that showcased a hint of her decolletage. She paired the ensemble with high-waisted light blue denim jeans with frayed hems and went barefoot for the occasion. Roberts accessorized herself with a couple of necklaces and styled her shoulder-length straight hair down. The singer held onto a glass of wine and appeared to be sporting a natural makeup look that included eyeliner and mascara.

Roberts posted two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured sitting on a wooden floor in front of a plain white wall. The entertainer raised her right leg and rested her elbow on her knee. Roberts touched her face with her right hand and displayed her profile by looking over to the side.

In the next slide, she was snapped in the same position but tilted her head to the right and looked directly at the camera lens.

Roberts didn’t add a geotag with her upload. However, for her caption, she explained these photos were taken at home by photographer Thomas Wood via FaceTime.

In the span of four hours, her post racked up more than 11,500 likes and over 250 comments, proving to be very popular with her half a million followers.

“Great photos and looking as gorgeous as always xx,” one user wrote.

“I love this shoot so much!! You’re gorgeous,” another devotee shared.

“Wow, You Look So Stunningly Beautiful As You Always Do. P.s. I Have A Massive Crush On You,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“I have no words to describe. All I can say is one word and that is STUNNING x,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Roberts. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a camel-colored jumpsuit with a large pocket on each leg. Roberts completed the ensemble by pairing the outfit with cream lace-up sneakers. She accessorized herself with a small tan handbag with a short silver chain strap, quirky sunglasses, a necklace, and hoop earrings. Roberts was snapped leaving the Heart Studios in London where she currently serves as a showbiz reporter on their breakfast show alongside Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston.