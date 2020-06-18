Donald Trump Calls Supreme Court Rulings ‘Shotgun Blasts Into The Face’ Of Conservatives

Donald Trump took to Twitter today and criticized the Supreme Court of the United States in a series of tweets today. After the court ruled on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) protections today and its ruling earlier this week that extended workplace protections to LGBTQ employees, the president said the decisions were “shotgun blasts” to all Republicans and conservatives. Then, he also tweeted about his fears about other hot button issues about which the courts could eventually hear cases, and promised to create a list of conservative candidates for the court.

“These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives. We need more Justices or we will lose our 2nd. Amendment & everything else. Vote Trump 2020!”

The tweet came around the time that the president also asked if anybody got the feeling that the Supreme Court didn’t like him. Tens of thousands of Twitter account replied to the president. At least a few said that while they weren’t worried about the second amendment, recent actions from Trump’s administration amid the protests after George Floyd’s death had left them concerned about the first amendment. A few people also pointed out that even some of the court’s so-called conservative justices had joined its recent rulings. Some users agreed with the president, and they applauded him for continuing to fight for traditional values in the country.

A couple of hours later, he also tweeted again, listing off a large variety of things that he believed could be lost based on recent rulings from the highest court in the U.S.

“The recent Supreme Court decisions, not only on DACA, Sanctuary Cities, Census, and others, tell you only one thing, we need NEW JUSTICES of the Supreme Court. If the Radical Left Democrats assume power, your Second Amendment, Right to Life, Secure Borders, and Religious Liberty, among many other things, are OVER and GONE!” Trump tweeted.

Shortly after those tweets, President Trump announced, via the popular social media platform, that he intended to create a list of potential conservative Supreme Court Justice nominees by September 1. He said that he planned to choose a replacement justice should a spot on the court become open while he is the president nominating the replacement judges. Several of those who commented on the president’s tweet said that they believed that presumed Democratic nominee, Joe Biden, would end up being the next president to nominate a Supreme Court justice. Still, others predicted that Trump would win this November, and he would be president the next time a seat on the court becomes available.

It is possible, given the timing of his expected list’s release, that it might be part of his 2020 presidential re-election campaign strategy. So far, during his time as president, Trump has appointed nearly 200 judges, according to an NBC News report. It has been at least 40 years since one president has appointed so many judges, and the impact will last for years to come.