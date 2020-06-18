Kelly Ripa Posts Sweet #TBT Father’s Day Pic Of Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa started this year’s Father’s Day celebrations early when she posted a sweet pic of her husband, Mark Consuelos, on his first Father’s Day with their daughter, Lola Consuelos. In the caption, Ripa wrote that the pic was from Father’s Day 2001 and that Consuelos was holding their second child together, Lola, who Ripa tagged in the caption.

The sweet picture showed a young Consuelos holding a newborn Lola, who was wrapped in a standard hospital receiving blanket. In the photo, Consuelos stared down at Lola lovingly. He wore a gray short-sleeved shirt.

It’s unclear whether the photo was taken in the hospital or at home, however, since Lola would only have been a couple of days old in the photo, it’s possible the pic was taken while Ripa was still in the hospital after giving birth.

Nineteen years ago, Lola was born just in time for Father’s Day. On Tuesday, Ripa posted a series of photos to celebrate Lola’s birthday, including several absolutely adorable baby pictures, and a few heartwarming father-daughter pictures.

Ripa gave Lola a birthday shoutout on Tuesday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, according to People. Ripa revealed that the birthday celebrations would be simple this year, with order-in sushi and homemade red velvet cake.

She also revealed the only thing Lola wanted for her birthday: to sleep in. Ripa joked to co-host Ryan Seacrest that it was difficult to produce and film a show from home when trying to let a teenager sleep in on their birthday.

Ripa, Consuelos, and their three kids — Michael, 22, Lola, 19, and Joaquin, 17, — have been riding out the coronavirus pandemic at their beach home in the Caribbean, according to People. They’d been on a family vacation for spring break when the coronavirus crisis began to escalate worldwide, and ABC told Ripa and her family to stay put. The family listened and decided that the safest thing to do would be to stay right where they were until it was safe to travel again.

Ripa has said that she was very happy that all three of her children were with her when they decided to quarantine in the Caribbean. However, she did mention that she was upset because her parents and Consuelos’ parents were supposed to join them in the Caribbean but didn’t make it down there before the country went on lockdown. She said that she’s been missing the rest of her family and wishing they could all be together.