Kristen Wiig & Fiance Avi Rothman Reportedly Welcome Twins Via Surrogate

The former 'Saturday Night Live' star has expanded her family.

Former Saturday Night Live star Kristen Wiig and her fiance Avi Rothman have expanded their love by two more. The actress and comedienne reportedly welcomed twins to her family earlier this year. While a formal announcement regarding the additions to the couple’s family was not made by the couple nor their representatives, People Magazine cited a source close to the duo who revealed the happy news.

The couple welcomed twins earlier this year via a surrogate, a source told the publication.

People revealed that earlier this year, during the Saturday Night Live At Home season finale, the actress might have alluded to the change in her family dynamic during a segment where she thanked her mother for her love during an episode that honored Mother’s Day.

Fans likely did not catch on when the comedienne thanked mom Laurie Johnston for several critical life lessons. Kristen then stated that due to the coronavirus pandemic, she was unable to spend the day with her mother but sent wishes of love remotely.

“I don’t know if I truly appreciated my mom for the first 45 years of my life. But this year I’m feeling especially grateful for her advice, her love. I’m so thankful for all the things she’s taught me, like preparing me to be a mom myself,” said the actress, loosely alluding to the big news without revealing she had indeed taken on a new life role.

This is not the first time Kristen has kept some good news close to her chest. She did not formally confirm that she and Avi had become engaged. The actress and her boyfriend of three years made a formal commitment to one another in early 2019.

Prior to her union with Ari, Kristen was married to actor Hayes Hargrove from 2005 through 2009. She also dated Strokes drummer Fabrizio Moretti in 2012.

Kristen transitioned out of her role as a main player and fan-favorite actress of the late-night comedy sketch show in 2012 after creating many memorable characters throughout her seven-year run on the series. These included Target Lady, Gilly, Dooneese, Kat, Mrs. Vogelcheck, Judy Grimes, and Penelope to name a few. She also impersonated celebrities such as Kathie Lee Gifford, Suze Orman, Elisabeth Hasselback, Drew Barrymore, and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Fans of the talented actress will soon see her in the film Wonder Woman 1984 as a villain named the Cheetah. The film is scheduled for release on October 2, 2020.