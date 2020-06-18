Georgia Police Officer Cries Over A McDonald’s McMuffin In Controversial Viral Video

A police officer cried in a viral video explaining that she was too afraid to eat food she couldn't see being made.

A Georgia police officer identified only as Stacey is being made fun of online for sharing a video that has since gone viral regarding her experience at a local McDonald’s. In the video, Stacey, still in uniform, cried in her patrol car as she told a bizarre story about her McMuffin and coffee order not going smoothly, according to The New York Post.

In the video, Stacey explained that it had been many hours since she had eaten and so she was excited to pick up her breakfast at McDonald’s. She had ordered her food already through the mobile app and was thus prepared to simply go through the drive thru, pay, and pick up the items. However, the situation became more complicated when her food was not ready by the time she made it to the pickup window. She was told by a McDonald’s employee to pull up in order to keep the drive thru moving and someone would bring her food out to her.

“I hadn’t eaten in a while so I was kind of hungry. So I’m still waiting and I’m still waiting,” she said.

An employee did come out but with only her coffee, not her McMuffin. Stacey took the coffee but told the employee she no longer wanted the McMuffin.

“I said, ‘Don’t bother with the food because right now I’m too nervous to take it.’ It doesn’t matter how many hours I’ve been up. It doesn’t matter what I’ve done for anyone. Right now I’m too nervous to take a meal from McDonald’s because I can’t see it being made,” she said, seeming to suggest that she feared an employee would mess with her food in some way.

People did not react to Stacey’s video in the way she might have expected. Instead, they pointed out how small of an issue a late McMuffin is in comparison to other national issues.

“Police officers need to be able to handle high pressure, life or death situations, and Stacey has gone viral because her McMuffin was late,” one person tweeted.

Other social media users began dubbing her ‘Officer Karen.’

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the nickname ‘Karen’ has been going around a lot on social media recently. The term is meant to represent white women who complain about small problems. One of the more viral Karen videos is that of Amy Cooper, dubbed the ‘Central Park Karen’. Cooper called the police after an African American man who was birdwatching asked her to put her dog on a leash.