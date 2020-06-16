Bethenny Frankel Reunites With Boyfriend Paul Bernon, Shows Off Washboard Abs As Fans React

Bethenny had been in quarantine without him for months.

Bethenny Frankel is finally back together with her boyfriend, Paul Bernon, after spending nearly three months without him. The former The Real Housewives of New York City cast member and her daughter, Bryn Casey Hoppy, quarantined in The Hamptons while Paul remained at their home in Boston.

According to a June 14 report from The Sun, the couple reunited days ago for some fun in the sun at Bethenny’s New York vacation home before venturing out on a boat ride, where she proudly showcased her washboard abs in an orange bikini, which she paired with a white summer hat.

As for Paul, he wore a white polo shirt and a pair of army green sunglasses.

After the longtime reality star — who is set to appear on HBO Max’s The Big Shot with Bethenny later this year — shared a photo of herself and her boyfriend on a boat, a number of her fans and followers were thrilled to see the couple back together after being forced to stay apart due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many weighed in on their reunion in the comments section of her post.

“I bet [you] missed him! Glad to see [you] happy,” one person wrote.

“So happy that you two are back in each others company!” added another.

A third fan suspected that Bethenny and Paul had a “fabulous” reunion with one another after their lengthy time apart.

“Awww you [two] have been apart forever from this quarantine. I bet the reunion was fabulous,” they penned.

As The Real Housewives of New York City fans have seen, Bethenny has been sharing plenty of photos and video updates on her social media pages in the months since she and Bryn began quarantining. She showed off her cooking skills in many of them. Bethenny was also forced to celebrate her daughter’s 10th birthday amid the quarantine but did her best to make the event special for Bryn by hosting a birthday parade and treating her to tons of special gifts.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Bethenny spoke to Entertainment Tonight at the end of March about her quarantine separation from Paul. She admitted that, despite the hardships they faced as they lived in different states, they had actually grown closer to one another. She said although the distance was tough, she has learned to appreciate him more.

“We are closer than ever, but I want to go there. It’s just we’re both sort of panicked,” she explained.