Melania Trump Retweeted Birthday Wishes For The U.S. Army But Not Her Husband

Sunday was President Donald Trump’s 74th birthday, but First Lady Melania Trump didn’t publicly wish him a happy day. She did, however, take the time to retweet a message celebrating the U.S. Army’s 245th anniversary.

The 50-year-old former model posted a single message yesterday, honoring those who have served and continue to serve in the Army. But social media users noticed that she was conspicuously leaving out well-wishes for her husband, who has had a tough week after facing criticism for the way that he has handled ongoing protests over the death of George Floyd and an appearance at West Point that has left people wondering about the state of his health.

Today, we recognize 245 years of bravery, commitment, skill and answering the call to serve. We are America's Army.#ArmyBday #ServeWithHonor pic.twitter.com/skfWN16XpP — U.S. Army (@USArmy) June 14, 2020

Many people responded to the Twitter thread with mockery, suggesting that the president use a children’s sippy cup to drink after video at his West Point speech appeared to show him using two hands to sip from a glass of water. Others referenced Trump as “Captain Bone Spurs,” a reference to his medical deferment from serving in the military during the Vietnam war.

Others posted images of former President Barack Obama, touting his leadership of the U.S. Army.

While the first lady isn’t nearly as active on social media as her husband, and it isn’t clear if she writes or own tweets or has someone on her team do it for her, she did post a message Monday announcing a new youth engagement project to honor women’s suffrage in the United States. A few days prior, she retweeted a message championing her Be Best initiative.

The absence of well-wishes on her husband’s big day left many wondering if the first lady and commander in chief were on good terms, particularly after a new book emerged that claimed to lay bare new details about the Trumps’ relationship.

The book, called The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump, author Mary Jordan claims that Trump was “frightened” to talk to his wife after audio of the infamous Access Hollywood tape emerged. As The Inquisitr previously reported, people in Trump’s orbit at the time warned him that he should confront the situation sooner rather than later.

“Everybody was saying, ‘You should go upstairs and see Melania. Why don’t you go upstairs now and see Melania?’ And he was not rushing to go up there,” Chris Christie recalled telling Trump. “I said to him, ‘It ain’t going to get any easier. The longer you wait, it’s not going to get any easier.'”

“That night he seemed frightened to go face his wife,” another source said.