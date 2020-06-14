Donald Trump Attacks Seattle’s Mayor For ‘Radical Left Takeover’ Of The City

President Donald Trump once again attacked Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Washington Governor Jay Inslee for allowing what he is calling a “Radical Left takeover” of the city.

“Does anyone notice how little the Radical Left takeover of Seattle is being discussed in the Fake News Media. That is very much on purpose because they know how badly this weakness & ineptitude play politically. The Mayor & Governor should be ashamed of themselves. Easily fixed!” he wrote.

Just over 10 minutes later, he added a second message, suggesting that Democrats don’t act to control protesters but overstep when it comes to attempting to control the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“Interesting how ANTIFA and other Far Left militant groups can take over a city without barely a wimpier from soft Do Nothing Democrat leadership, yet these same weak leaders become RADICAL when it comes to shutting down a state or city and its hard working, tax paying citizens!” he added.

Trump has repeatedly used social media to attack the people occupying a 6-block section of downtown Seattle, commonly known as the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ), and to paint Democrat leaders as soft on the civil unrest gripping the nation in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

The CHAZ controversy has been a point of contention between Trump and Washington state leaders. Initially, Trump said that if local authorities didn’t quell the situation, he would take federal action to do so. Durkan told Trump that he should stop getting involved and go back to the White House bunker, a reference to the few hours that Trump reportedly spent in the secure facility after protests outside got unruly. She later added that federal intervention was not only unwelcome, but could be illegal.

After the president once again for Durnkan and Inslee to end the situation, calling the individuals occupying the area “anarchists” and “terrorists,” Durkan responded that the demonstrators are exercising their first amendment rights, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

The occupied blocks were taken over after police chose to board up and leave the precinct in the area after days of ongoing protests, saying that they were attempting to de-escalate the situation. Demonstrators moved in, planting gardens, handing out free food, and screening documentaries. While the area, which some are now calling the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (chop), has reportedly been largely peaceful, the president has repeatedly painted it as violent and out-of-control.

As of this writing, neither Durkan nor Inslee have responded to Trump’s latest messages.