Kaley Cuoco Rocks A Towel Around Her Waist In Silly Photo & Johnny Galecki Offers To Send Her Some Pants

Kaley also poked fun at her makeup artist.

Kaley Cuoco chose a goofy photo to celebrate her makeup artist’s birthday, and one of her former costars on The Big Bang Theory couldn’t help but notice her odd choice of attire in the snapshot.

On Sunday, Kaley took to Instagram to wish celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg a happy birthday. In the caption of her post, the actress joked that her pal needs to “keep watching tutorials” if she wants to master her craft. Kaley’s social media upload also included a photo of herself and Jamie sharing a laugh outside as they stood on the sidewalk of a city street. Kaley wore a black sleeveless T-shirt with a gold design on the front. She had a large white towel wrapped around her waist, and her blond hair looked damp. The photo was taken when Kaley was rocking a short hairstyle, and she had her tresses pulled up in a tiny ponytail.

The actress was also rocking a pair of sunglasses with clear pink frames, and she was carrying a black athletic bag. She had her chin tucked in and the corners of her mouth down-turned. This made it look like she was sporting a double chin. She was also standing with her arms stiff at her sides as she turned toward Jamie. Kaley didn’t explain what she was doing when the candid photo was taken, but it was clearly making Jamie laugh. The makeup artist was holding a towel and what appeared to be a yoga mat.

The snapshot seemed to amuse Kaley’s ex-boyfriend and former Big Bang Theory costar, Johnny Galecki. However, it was Kaley’s unconventional ensemble, not her silly face, that caught his eye.

“Why are you wearing a towel? Do you need me to send you some pants?” Johnny wrote in the comments section of her post.

Johnny previously had Kaley’s Instagram followers cracking up over a comment he made about her husband Karl Cook’s beard, and his latest comedic response to one of Kaley’s photos was also a huge hit with her fans.

“Haha!!! Your bonding is amazing,” read one reply to the actor’s comment.

“Send her pants. Ask questions later,” another fan advised.

Other commenters joined Kaley in wishing Jamie a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday @jamiemakeup! Kaley must be the funnest to work with!” read one remark.

This isn’t the first time Kaley has celebrated a friendship with a funny photo. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she had her fans in hysterics when she recreated a throwback picture that was taken after she lost a tennis match to a pal when she was seven years old. The actress was hilariously missing one shoe, and she did not look happy about getting beat by her friend.