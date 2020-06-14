NBA Rumors: Should The Portland Trail Blazers Trade CJ McCollum If They Suffer Another Disappointing Season?

The explosive backcourt duo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum is undeniably the major reason behind the Portland Trail Blazers’ success in the past years. However, in the six full seasons that Lillard and McCollum played together, the Trail Blazers still haven’t won an NBA championship title or even reach the NBA Finals. With the Trail Blazers’ 2019-20 NBA season currently full of uncertainties, rumors have started to circulate around Lillard, McCollum, and their future with the Trail Blazers.

According to Fadeaway World, the Trail Blazers may finally consider breaking their explosive backcourt duo and make McCollum available on the trading block if they suffer another huge disappointment this season.

“Dame and C.J. are extremely fun to watch in Portland, but they have looked a very frustrating pair this season. Dame is playing like a superstar and C.J. can still score with his eyes closed, but they lack defensive resistance and their team can’t have two players with limitations defensively. Of course, these worries will go away if they manage to upset the first seed in the West and make it to the Western Conference Finals again. Especially with Nurkic healthy, this is not impossible, but C.J. will probably be moved if they get bounced in the First Round or fail to make the playoffs.”

If they feel that they are stuck in mediocrity, breaking their explosive backcourt duo of Lillard and McCollum might really be what is best for the Trail Blazers. Once McCollum becomes available on the trading block, several NBA teams who are in dire need of additional star power to contend for the NBA championship are expected to do everything they can to acquire him from the Trail Blazers. However, the Trail Blazers aren’t expected to move McCollum in just any type of deal.

If the Trail Blazers are still aiming to remain competitive, they could engage McCollum in a superstar-for-superstar trade to give Lillard his new star running mate. If the Trail Blazers want to rebuild their team while still considering Lillard as the centerpiece, they could demand a trade package that includes a quality veteran, a young and promising talent, and future draft picks in the potential blockbuster deal involving the All-Star shooting guard.

Before talking about breaking their explosive backcourt duo, the Trail Blazers would first need to focus on the nearing resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season. Though they are out of the playoff race when the NBA season went on a hiatus, the Trail Blazers are among the NBA teams who will be given the opportunity to fight for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference when the league resumes on July 31.