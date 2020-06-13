Kaitlyn Bristowe And Jason Tartick Pose In The Pool With Their Dogs In Comical Photo

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick enjoyed a pool day.

Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe and her boyfriend Jason Tartick enjoyed a day at the pool with their dogs on Saturday, June 13. Bristowe documented the day by posting a comical photo to Instagram showing she and Tartick standing in the pool, each holding a golden retriever in the arms.

Both dogs appeared less enthusiastic about the pool than their owners, seeming to want to stay out of the water as much as possible. Bristowe held one dog with still mostly dry fur up in the air as it rested its paw on her shoulder. She wore a bright orange bathing suit top with black bottoms. She also wore a black baseball hat that had been pushed down so it covered her eyes.

Meanwhile, Tartick’s dog mimicked almost exactly the stance of the other. The large dog looked to the side as it clung on tightly to Tartick, resting a paw on his shoulder. Tartick seemed to be having an easier time handling his dog than Bristowe did, as he smiled broadly at the camera. Tartick went shirtless and wore a pair of bright blue swim trunks, his hair smoothed down neatly on his head.

Tartick and Bristowe frequently share photos of their beloved dogs, Pinot and Ramen, on social media. In fact, the dogs even have their own joint Instagram account entitled, @ramenpairedwithpinot. The page features many photos depicting the adventures the dogs have together.

Bristowe’s followers loved the comical photo and the post racked up over 60,000 likes after only a few hours. She boasts 1.7 million followers on the platform overall. Many people took to the comments section to compliment her on the sweet photo and to share stories about how their own dogs handle being around water.

“The cutest children to come out of Bachelor nation,” joked one person referencing the two dogs.

“You all are just adorable. I love Ramen and Pinot’s faces in this picture,” gushed another social media user.

“I love this! My Golden doesn’t like the water but maybe if I held him like this he would!” wrote one more person.

Tartick was not on Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette. In fact, she got engaged to Shawn Booth at the end of her season. However, the pair ultimately called the engagement off. Following the breakup, Bristowe met Tartick and the pair connected. Now they will likely be getting engaged in the near future. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Tartick recently said he is planning a proposal.