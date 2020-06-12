Amber Riley Calls Samantha Ware A ‘Superhero’ Following New Lea Michele Allegations

Amber Riley decided to praise Samantha Ware on social media after she released more details regarding her alleged traumatic experiences with their former Glee co-star, Lea Michele.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Ware added more insight as to why she chose to address Michele’s past behavior. In an interview with Variety, Ware claimed she and Michele didn’t mesh well from the beginning, and she could sense that Michele had a problem with her being a part of the cast. Ware, who joined Glee in its final season, said she would receive “silent treatments” and “stare-downs” every time she would see Michele on set. Ware has also said that Michele made her first television role so miserable that she considered quitting acting for good.

Riley shared how proud she was of Ware for expressing her truth via Twitter. The actress, who starred alongside Michele for the entire duration of Glee, praised Ware for not backing down due to the backlash she received and also confirmed she stands with the Hamilton star.

“@Sammie_Ware you are a superhero, your @Variety article made me feel liberated,” Riley tweeted “I know you’re getting some hate, but you have my support sis. #UnMUTEny keep telling your stories everyone.”

Following her tweet, Riley responded to a fan who addressed the rumors that Riley was supportive of Michele and her past actions. The user shared that some social media users edited bits and pieces of old interviews that eluded to Riley saying she agreed with what Michele did. Riley cleared up the editing fiasco by saying, “that’s the PR machine.”

Ware first addressed Michele via Twitter on Monday, June 1. Michele had tweeted in support of the recent death of George Floyd, which occurred two weeks prior. After seeing the tweet, Ware claimed the Scream Queens actress made her time on Glee “a living hell” by taunting her and making her feel uncomfortable on multiple occasions. Soon after, a firestorm of claims from Michele’s former castmates supported Ware’s allegations. Former Glee stars Heather Morris and Alex Newell admitted Michele wasn’t enjoyable to work with via interviews and on social media.

During their Glee fame, Riley and Michele developed a close friendship that continued when Glee ended in 2015. However, when she was initially asked about the controversy, Riley shared she and Michele hadn’t spoken to each other in two years. While she didn’t say her former friend was a racist, she shared that she hoped Michele would take the backlash as an opportunity to learn from her past. She also wished Michele an “amazing pregnancy.” Earlier this year, Michele announced she is expecting her first child with her husband, Zandy Reich.