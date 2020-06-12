Kaley Cuoco Rocks A Short Tennis Skirt And One Shoe To Recreate An Old Photo

Kaley paid tribute to one of her best friends with a funny photo recreation.

Kaley Cuoco showed off her sporty side in a set of photos that she shared with her 6 million Instagram followers on Thursday night, and she also revealed that she had a rather fierce competitive streak when she was younger.

In the caption of her post, Kaley, 34, explained that two of the snapshots were recent recreations of photographs that were taken nearly three decades ago. The other pictures were the actual throwback photos.

The first image showed a seven-year-old Kaley holding a trophy and rocking one shoe. The future star of The Big Bang Theory was standing next to a girl who held a larger trophy. Young Kaley looked like she was struggling to smile, but the other girl had a huge grin on her face. In the caption of her post, Kaley explained that the other girl was her best friend Kate. She revealed that Kate had just beaten her in a tennis tournament, and she wasn’t exactly happy about losing to her pal.

For her photo recreation, Kaley left one foot bare. She also informed her followers that no one is sure why she was missing a shoe in the original picture. Kaley and Kate were both wearing pink pleated tennis skirts and matching T-shirts in the throwback shot, but they rocked all-blue ensembles in the modern-day picture. Their updated tennis wear consisted of short Nike skirts and matching racerback tank tops with white trim around the sleeves.

Kaley appeared to be makeup-free, and her long, blond hair was pulled up in a high ponytail. She imitated her younger self’s unhappy facial expression, while Kate flashed a big smile at the camera. The friends even found trophies to hold, and Kate’s was still bigger.

In the second photo that Kaley and Kate recreated, the friends were pictured meeting on the tennis court and shaking hands over the net. Kaley was wearing both shoes in both of those images, and she was smiling at Kate.

In the caption of her post, Kaley revealed that she and Kate still had a fun sleepover after she lost the tennis match to her friend all those years ago, and they’ve been pals ever since. Her sweet and funny celebration of her friendship with Kate was a big hit with her Instagram followers.

“Loving this so much. Absolutely adorable,” wrote one of Kaley’s fans in the comments section of her post.

“Haha. Great pics. I’m glad you are still friends because that is more important than anything else,” another admirer wrote.

“I love this SO much. Forever friends are the best,” a third comment read.

Kaley and her husband, Karl Cook, were self-isolating at home to ride out the COVID-19 pandemic, but Kaley is clearly starting to venture out and interact with other people again. In a previous Instagram post, she shared her excitement over going out to eat at a restaurant for the first time in months.