Faith Stowers May Sue Stassi Schroeder And Kristen Doute For Falsely Accusing Her Of Crimes

Faith Stowers may take legal action.

Faith Stowers is considering filing a lawsuit against her former Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, after they falsely accused her of crimes she didn’t commit in 2018 and has contacted a lawyer about doing so.

According to a June 11 report from Page Six, Faith recently reached out to an attorney about the way in which Stassi and Kristen attempted to turn her into police after reading a report about a black woman who drugged and robbed men and claiming it was her.

As Vanderpump Rules may recall, the women did so in an apparent effort to get back at Faith, who had been involved in a highly-publicized affair with their longtime friend Brittany Cartwright now-husband, Jax Taylor, and, at the time of the incident, Kristen broadcasted their efforts on Twitter.

In a post shared to her fans and followers, Kristen included a photo of the guilty woman and asked her online audience if the thief looked familiar. She then posted an image of Faith as her supposed “proof” that she was the woman wanted by police.

While Faith has been in touch with an attorney, she knows she cannot sue Stassi and Kristen for defamation because too much time has passed for her to do so. As Page Six explained, defamation cases must be filed within one year of the defamation.

“The time may have passed for me to do that but it is still a thought,” Faith teased, suggesting she may be searching for a way around the one-year rule.

“I love Bravo,” Faith continued. But “you put them on a show because people look up to them. But racism is learned, and when people are watching that and see people get away with racist comments time and time again, it is not OK.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Faith said during an interview this week that she had made the choice, as a Christian and God-fearing woman, to forgive Stassi and Kristen for what they did to her. However, when it came to the public apologies they shared with their fans and followers on Instagram, Faith believes that if they were truly sorry about their efforts to frame her, they would have contacted her directly with a more sincere message.

“It’s not really an apology. It’s a statement,” she told E! News. “I think it would have been a lot better if it was something personal because for me.”