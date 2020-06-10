Stassi Schroeder’s Brother, Nikolai, Begs Lisa Vanderpump, Faith Stowers & Bravo To Give Her ‘One More Chance’

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star's 15-year-old brother pleads for her to get her job back.

Stassi Schroeder’s little brother is begging for forgiveness for the fallen former Vanderpump Rules star.

Hours after Bravo announced the bombshell firing of main cast members Stassi and Kristen Doute, as well as newcomers Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, over their past racially insensitive comments, the Next Level Basic author’s brother spoke out on her behalf.

In a now-deleted video posted to his Instagram page, Nikolai, 15, defended his 31-year-old sister as he begged the powers-that-be at Bravo to give her another chance.

“This goes out to Lisa Vanderpump, Vanderpump Rules, Bravo TV, anyone that has been involved with Stassi getting fired,” Nikolai said, per Us Weekly.

In an emotional plea, the teen explained that his sister is “one of the most loving people” anyone will ever meet and he reiterated that she “deeply apologizes” for her wrongdoings. Nikolai added that he just wants his big sister to go as far as she can with her career.

“I’m so desperate for her to succeed,” Nikolai said. “I’m asking for another chance for her. …She likes entertaining people, that’s why she does all this TV stuff. … My family is heartbroken from what’s been going on with her. Everything’s been taken away from her.”

The teen also personally addressed Faith Stowers, the former Vanderpump Rules star who was the only black cast member on the Bravo reality show. Faith recently revealed in an interview that Stassi and Kristen once recklessly called the police on her with false charges.

“Faith, please, is there any way that she can fix anything or do anything that can benefit both of you guys — to get her career back and to make you live the best life ever?” Nikolai said. “Is there anything that we can do for you? Please. I don’t want to see my sister like this anymore. … I love all you guys, but please, one more chance to forgive her.”

Following Faith’s recent interview in which she detailed how she was treated when she was on Vanderpump Rules, Stassi posted a public apology for her past behavior and admitted that she does not expect her former co-star to forgive her. Still, her little brother made a hard pitch to try to get forgiveness for her.

Stassi, who recently put a down payment on a $1.7 million Hollywood Hills home for her and her fiance, Beau Clark, not only lost her TV show, but also her publicist, multiple brand deals, and her wine line in the aftermath of the scandal.

While Stassi’s days on Vanderpump Rules are now done after eight seasons, her brother has appeared on the Bravo reality show several times in the past. Most recently, the teen turned up this season for his big sister’s engagement party at Lisa Vanderpump’s house, where, in a weird editing move, it was made to appear that veteran cast member Scheana Shay was flirting with him.