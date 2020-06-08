YouTube Star Saffron Barker Wows Followers In Cut-Out Yellow Swimsuit

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to Instagram to update fans with a new photo of herself. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant is no stranger to impressing followers with her posts and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

Barker stunned in a yellow swimsuit that was cut-out on the side. The 19-year-old accessorized with rings, bracelets, earrings, a necklace, and aviator sunglasses, which she rested on her head. She sported her long blond hair in a messy bun but left the front out to frame her face. For her makeup application, Barker appeared to have applied a coat of lipstick, mascara, and eyeliner.

For her latest post, the video-content creator was captured outdoors from the thighs up. Barker placed her arms on the corner of a plain white wall and posed side-on. She rested her head against her arms and looked over her shoulder directly at the camera lens with her lips slightly parted. Barker pushed one leg forward to showcase the detailing of the garment from the back.

In the tags, she credited In The Style for the garment. She also tagged The Only Way Is Essex star Billie Shepherd, who has her own collection with the brand, and Bondi Sands.

For her caption, Barker asked her followers if they had seen her most recent YouTube video, which showed her 2.4 million subscribers what she eats on a daily basis and how she stays in shape.

She didn’t add a geotag with her post. However, she has been quarantining and creating videos at home with her family during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 56,000 likes and over 1,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“You’re so pretty!!” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“You look so beautiful, pretty and gorgeous Saff,” another devotee shared.

“You are honestly stunning and such a great role model,” remarked a third fan.

“Absolutely gorgeous, a lovely sight to start my week off with,” a fourth admirer commented.

Wowing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Barker. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a black turtleneck crop top that was cut out across the chest area. Barker paired the ensemble with tiny ripped denim jeans and accessorized herself with a necklace featuring a gold heart pendant. The blond beauty sported her wavy long hair down and appeared to have applied a full face of makeup.