‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will & Sonny Realize Gabi Is Missing, Belle & Shawn Return To Salem

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, June 7, reveal that there will be some big moments to kick off a brand new week in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and his husband Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) have a shocking revelation. The couple will come to realize that Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus), who is the mother of their daughter Arianna, is missing.

Viewers know that Gabi was taken by the thugs that have been after Jake (Brandon Barash). The guys kidnapped Gabi because she claimed to be Jake’s wife. The men now believe that they are holding something very precious to Jake and they’re threatening to harm Gabi if he doesn’t give them what they want.

However, in order to save Gabi, Jake needs to track down his girlfriend, Gwen. Jake has no clue where Gwen is, but fans know that she is currently taking up residence at the Bayview Sanitarium, where she has befriended Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan).

As they set out to save Gabi, Jake, along with Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal), will try to find Gwen before it’s too late.

Meanwhile, Claire will beg her new friend Gwen to keep her secret. Gwen recently found out that Claire is hoping to get out of Bayview in order to return to Salem and attend the wedding of Ben and Ciara.

Although her motives may not be genuine, she has been busy convincing her grandmother, Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), that she is ready to return to society and that she is a changed person.

In reality, Claire still seems to be obsessed with Ciara and the competition that she feels with her former best friend/aunt. Gwen knows this but has promised to keep quiet about Claire’s plan.

As Claire works hard to convince everyone that she’s better, she’ll have two very important people to win over. Her parents, Belle Black (Martha Madison) and Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer), will return to town to visit with their only child.

The family reunion will be a happy one as everyone will be glad to be together again. After all is said and done, it seems that Claire will have her mom and dad wrapped around her finger as they desperately want to believe that their daughter has made a full recovery and is ready to rejoin society as a mentally stable and productive individual.