‘Days Of Our Lives’ Comings & Goings: Huge Returns & Big Surprises Hit Salem

Days of Our Lives comings and goings for the upcoming week reveal that there will be some huge returns and big surprise in store for fans.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers can expect to see plenty of their old favorite characters return to Salem this week.

Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) was officially back last week, and this week she’ll be right back to her old tricks. She’s convinced her grandmother Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) that she’s a changed person and that she deserves to be out of the mental institution she’s been staying at for the past year.

Now, Claire will need to convince her mother Belle Black-Brady (Martha Madison) and her dad Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer) who will be back from Tokyo in order to visit with their one and only child. They’ll express how proud they are of her progress in her mental health journey and be so happy that she’ll be heading home in order to rebuild her life.

Meanwhile, Lucas Horton (Bryan Datillo) will also be back in action this week. He’ll first be seen on Wednesday, June 10 as he comes home to Salem for a visit. Lucas hasn’t been seen on the soap since October of 2019.

Of course, Lucas will soon be followed by his ex-wife, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney). The couple will have a big storyline ahead of them as their daughter, Allie Horton, will return to Salem to reveal a shocking hidden pregnancy.

Fans haven’t laid eyes on the character of Allie in years. She was last seen in Salem as a little girl who left town with her mother following EJ DiMera’s (James Scott) death. However, she’s all grown up now as the role has been taken over by actress Lindsay Arnold. Arnold has been seen on shows such as Blindspot and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Allie will be a teenager who finds herself with an unwanted pregnancy. She’ll head to Salem to seek comfort and help from her mother’s twin brother, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and his soon-to-be wife, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker).

Meanwhile, one character will be leaving Salem to make room for all of the big returns. Zoey Burge (Alyshia Ochse) will say her goodbyes on Wednesday, June 10.

Zoey came on the scene as a lawyer who was revealed to be the daughter of Orpheus and sister to Evan Frears (Brock Kelly). She’ll leave town after a few dramatic weeks in Salem.