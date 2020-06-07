Kamala Harris Faces Faces Renewed Scrutiny Amid Running Mate Speculation

California Senator Kamala Harris has long been considered one of the top candidates for Joe Biden’s running mate in the 2020 presidential election, but her record may be an issue. According to a Saturday report from Bloomberg, in the wake of mass protests against police brutality, Harris’ record as prosecutor is being reexamined.

As district attorney of San Francisco and California attorney general, Harris was involved in a number of scandals. Notably, she has been accused of waging a war on truancy and aggressively prosecuting the parents of children who skipped school. The California senator has also been criticized for allegedly wrongfully prosecuting multiple men of color.

Biden has vowed to pick a female running mate and some believe that choosing an African-American woman for the position would be wise. Former Georgia state House minority leader Stacey Abrams, Florida Representative Val Demings, former National Security Adviser Susan Rice and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms are all reportedly on Biden’s shortlist.

According to Democratic consultant Garry South, Harris’ record could play well in white suburbia, but the African-American community would reject her. “As a prosecutor having put people behind bars, she may sell well to the average white suburban voter, but in the African-American community, there are a lot of concerns about that,” he said.

Scott Street, a Los Angeles lawyer who worked for Harris’ 2016 election opponent, echoed South. “With that kind of record, I think a lot people who care about these issues are going to be concerned, particularly in light of the George Floyd case and national protests,” he said.

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American, died last month after a white police officer pinned him to the ground and knelt on his neck. His death sparked nationwide protests, with tens of thousands of Americans calling for justice and clashing with the police. Harris attended one of the protests, sharing video clips and photographs on social media.

Harris faced similar hurdles during the Democratic Party’s presidential primaries. The California senator tried to rebrand herself as a “progressive prosecutor,” but voters rejected her. She was repeatedly slammed and criticized for her record and dropped out of the race before the Iowa caucuses.

But, according to some, Harris’ identity may be all that matters in terms of the November election.

“Her practical experience might work against her among progressives and younger voters, but her symbolic significance as a woman of color may be more salient than her work experience,” political science professor at California Polytechnic State University Michael Latner said.

Biden has also been criticized for his record on criminal justice. In particular, the former vice president’s involvement in the controversial 1994 crime bill has come under intense scrutiny