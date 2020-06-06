William DeVry Cautions ‘General Hospital’ Fans: ‘It’s Gonna Be A Damn Long While,’ Before Filming Resumes

General Hospital fans are feeling hopeful that the cast and crew can return to the set soon, but actor William deVry took to Twitter on Saturday to try to slow down all of this buzz. After an initial post suggesting that production won’t begin again for a while, the soap star engaged with fans for a while to share more from his perspective.

The first post on deVry’s Twitter page Saturday morning about this included an article about California’s Governor Newsom giving the go-ahead for television and film production to restart on June 12. The GH star tweeted that this was something that had already been known. He added that people were getting excited over nothing though.

“People, it’s gonna be a damn long while,” before filming for GH starts again, he cautioned.

When one fan asked why he thought this would be the case, deVry shared some additional thoughts.

“2 many variables. 2 many decisions 2B made by 2 many people. Health personell jobs that don’t exist today in production need 2B created & addressed. Multiple unions need 2 agree. Insurance issues. Litigation issues. It’s really like going back in2 a house of cards,” the General Hospital actor explained.

That tweet of deVry’s certainly mentioned a number of issues that have not necessarily been considered by the general viewing audience. Decisions need to be made about how to safely social distance while filming scenes and how to keep actors and crews healthy. DeVry’s posts pointed out that in addition to all of that, there is a lot of other types of behind-the-scenes work to be done too.

In another Twitter post directly responding to the tweet where co-star Tristan Rogers mentioned this June 12 date, deVry noted that Los Angeles County would probably be an exception. He said it was likely going to be a while before they could start filming again specifically in Los Angeles.

In fact, the actor noted in another reply, there was a spike in the coronavirus numbers in Los Angeles this past week. This might suggest that while some areas of California could start production of these types of projects again, that might not be the case in Los Angeles.

Within deVry’s initial thread, one fan asked how soon new episodes could start airing again once filming had resumed. There was some good news for fans on this front.

The actor said that based on what he has heard, ABC might be able to shift back to fresh content as quickly as two weeks after filming starts again. Granted, he explained, that assumes a rush job in editing and a smaller crew.

For now, General Hospital fans will need to remain content with encore episodes and keep an eye out for definitive details regarding when the cast and crew can return to work. Everybody seems anxious to get going again, but it sounds as if there’s a lot that needs to be figured out before that can happen.