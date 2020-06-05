Donald Trump And Kayleigh McEnany May Have Committed Voter Fraud, Report Says

A Friday report from HuffPost claims that President Donald Trump and his press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, may have committed voter fraud.

According to the report, Trump registered to vote in Florida in 2020 using his Mar-a-Lago resort despite previously signing an agreement with Palm Beach not to use the property as a private residence. Under the 1993 agreement, Trump was allowed to use his estate for a social club under the condition that it would not be used as a residence.

Palm Beach County lawyer Reginald Stambaugh called Trump’s registration illegal, although he suggested it might not have been ill-intentioned.

“I think he just forgot what he promised. Now it’s incumbent on the town of Palm Beach and the people of the state of Florida to remind him that Mar-a-Lago is not the appropriate residence for him to vote.”

As for McEnany, she allegedly cast her 2018 Florida ballots using her parents’ Tampa address while she lived in Washington, D.C., and possessed a New Jersey driver’s license.

“If Florida is not really your primary residence, than it’s inappropriate for you to be registered as a voter in Florida,” Ciara Torres-Spelliscy, a professor at Stetson University in Florida, said of McEnany’s registration.

As noted by HuffPost, both Trump and McEnany have engaged in attacks on mail-in voting even as they use the procedure themselves.

“Through all those years, McEnany has repeated Trump’s false claims of rampant voter fraud and accusations that Democrats want undocumented immigrants to vote, and, most recently, that mail ballots increase fraud,” the report reads.

As reported by NPR, all states currently have procedures for at least some of their residents to vote by mail. However, specific policies vary greatly by state. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the push to expand vote-by-mail has intensified, which has led to a backlash from Republicans. According to the Open Source Election Technology Institute report, the four states that have refused to expand mail voting amid the pandemic are all red states.

“Overall, experts estimate as many as 70% of all ballots cast in November’s general election could be cast by mail,” NPR reported.

According to The New York Times, Republican opposition to vote-by-mail stems from their strategy to restrict the voting capabilities of demographics that traditionally vote for the Democratic Party, such as younger voters, people of color, and the poor.

Trump claims that his opposition to mail-in voting stems from the process’s high susceptibility to fraud, although he has not provided evidence for his claims.