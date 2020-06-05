‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Defends Kristen Doute’s Hookup With Max Boyens

Scheana Marie is standing up for her friend and co-star.

Scheana Marie felt bad for Kristen Doute during the first installment of the Vanderpump Rules reunion, which premiered on Bravo earlier this week.

During an episode of her podcast series, Scheananigans, the 35-year-old reality star and SUR Restaurant waitress admitted that the virtual taping didn’t play out well for Kristen before explaining to her audience that she didn’t believe Kristen deserved all the “sh*t” she got from her co-stars during filming.

“She got a lot of sh-t that I don’t think she deserved. She was a single girl last year. Max was a single guy last year. They had sex twice, drunk,” she shared on the latest episode of her show, via a report from Us Weekly magazine on June 5.

As fans saw on Tuesday night, it was revealed during the first installment of the Vanderpump Rules reunion that Kristen had hooked up with Max, who was linked to both Scheana and Dayna Kathan, during season eight, this past fall after she split from on-again, off-again boyfriend Brian Carter.

While Kristen was immediately blasted for hooking up with Max and accused of faking a friendship with Dayna by her cast mates, Scheana told listeners that the two women were never super close. She also said that if she wasn’t bothered by Kristen’s hookup with Max, Dayna shouldn’t be either.

“I dated him longer than [Dayna] and although hers is more fresh, I am completely unbothered by this,” Scheana explained.

Scheana went on to say although she accused Kristen of being “very on-brand” with her hookup with Max, seemingly giving a nod to the way in which Kristen slept with Jax Taylor, the former boyfriend of her one-time best friend, Stassi Schroeder, she feels that the cast has “all been there” when it comes to accidental drunken hookups.

“Two friends had drunk sex twice last year. We’ve all been there,” she said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Scheana and Kristen have had one another’s backs throughout Vanderpump Rules Season 8, both on-screen and off, and during an appearance on the Mention It All podcast, via Reality Tea, last month, Kristen said she felt bad that Scheana was portrayed so poorly on the episodes because she believes Scheana carried the entire season on the back. After all, as she pointed out, Scheana was the only link between the original cast members of the show and the newbies who were brought aboard during filming.