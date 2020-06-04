Meghan McCain Tweets She Will Follow General James Mattis ‘Into Hell’

Meghan McCain took to Twitter on Thursday to express her support of retired General James Mattis after he spoke out against President Donald Trump’s immature leadership recently. The general, who also served as the US secretary of defense under Trump, wrote a scathing op-ed about the president’s behavior in the wake of the protests and riots after George Floyd’s death while in the custody of four former Minneapolis police officers.

“Make no mistake how beloved and revered General James Mattis is in this country. He is a universal cult figure who has far surpassed just military circles. There’s nothing and no one who can tarnish his credibility. I would follow him, his expertise and his leadership into hell,” tweeted The View co-host.

McCain’s tweet got plenty of attention on the popular social media platform with more than 6,800 “likes” and over 820 retweets. Plus, nearly 1,000 Twitter accounts also commented on her words. Several of those who replied noted that both President Barack Obama and President Trump had fired him, and they called the general a warmonger. A few stated they felt Mattis had been paid to speak negatively about Trump. Still, others pointed out that many Republicans who suddenly dislike the general are hypocrites because they appeared to love him until he resigned due to Trump wanting to pull U.S. troops out of Syria.

Late Thursday, after Mattis’s words made headlines, President Trump took to Twitter to speak out against the decorated and respected general.

“Probably the only thing Barack Obama & I have in common is that we both had the honor of firing Jim Mattis, the world’s most overrated General. I asked for his letter of resignation, & felt great about it. His nickname was ‘Chaos,’ which I didn’t like, & changed to ‘Mad Dog,'” tweeted the president.

Trump went on to say that the retired United States Marine Corps general who received Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Distinguished Service Medal, and the Humanitarian Service Medal for his service, did not have strength in military operations. Instead, the president characterized the veteran serviceman as skilled in personal public relations. The president noted that he didn’t like the general’s leadership style or anything else about him, and he is glad that he’s gone.

Although The View co-host is a conservative, she has a history of speaking out against President Trump over his treatment of her dad, the late Senator John McCain. She’s regularly noted that Trump made things difficult as she grieved her father, and the family did not invite the president to the senator’s funeral. It appeared that her strong support of Mattis was also a dig at the president.