Donald Trump Roasted For Building Wall Around White House

Donald Trump has faced criticism in recent days after reportedly hunkering down in the White House bunker as protests outside continued into the night. Now, he’s facing new attacks after fencing and concrete barriers were placed around the White House to further protect its inhabitants.

CNN White House reporter Betsey Klein posted a video on Twitter showing fences being constructed all around the White House complex, down past the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. Additionally, concrete barriers were placed behind existing fencing to reinforce protections.

More fencing going up around the White House complex early this morning pic.twitter.com/VLBRnx1lgz — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) June 4, 2020

“In addition to the new fencing, which now extends past the EEOB down 17th Street, @abdallahCNN reports that additional concrete barriers have been installed behind existing fencing at 17th and Pennsylvania Ave. NW,” she wrote.

People on social media were quick to jump on the fence reference, noting that building a border on the U.S.-Mexico border had been a key element of Trump’s campaign for election. They joked that this was a fence that Trump could complete, in contrast to the border fence, which largely remains stalled.

Some said that the fence held a larger symbolism.

“Building a wall between the ‘White House’ and the rest of America. Is there a better metaphor for this entire presidency?” wrote one person.

“Thanks to Trump, the ‘People’s House’ has become a gated community,” echoed another.

Others noted that they believed it was further evidence that Trump was afraid of protesters.

“Trump fencing himself in. What a perfect symbol for a failed and fearful despot,” Mike Nietzel noted.

It’s unclear if the new fencing is being built in anticipation of security concerns over further demonstrations scheduled for this weekend.

The area is rarely closed off to the public and usually only closed temporarily.

The construction comes after protests near the White House last weekend prompted Trump to be taken to a bunker for about an hour. While the president has said that he was only in the bunker for a short time to inspect it, insiders contradict his claims.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the president initially denied being in the bunker, but later changed to say that he was there “more for an inspection.”

In the wake of news that he was taken to the bunker, critical news coverage and social media users blasted the president for appearing to be frightened of the protesters. Some say that the coverage prompted Trump to stage a photo op in front of the St. John’s church, a move that resulted in backlash after demonstrators were removed using tear gas and pepper balls.