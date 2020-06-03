Katie Price Poses In Tied-Up Multicolored Top & Biker Shorts For Latest Instagram Upload

British celebrity Katie Price took to Instagram to update followers with a new photo of herself in a bright ensemble.

The former glamour model brightened up fans’ timeline in a multicolored short-sleeved top that was tied-up from the front, which helped display her midriff. She paired the ensemble with matching high-waisted biker shorts that fell above her knees. To complete the outfit, Price wore bright yellow Fila sneakers with their signature logo on the tongues. The 42-year-old sported her long straight dark hair down and showed off the numerous tattoos inked on her arms and legs. For her makeup application, appeared to have applied mascara, eyeliner, eyeshadow, and false eyelashes.

For her most recent upload, the reality star posed outdoors in front of what looked to be a tall gate. Price looked down at the ground and held onto her locks with her right hand. She parted her legs and placed her right foot on tiptoes. Price showed off her toned physique and was seemingly enjoying the bright weather.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, lots of celebrities have been taking and sharing content from their homes. Price didn’t add a geotag with her upload. However, as seen in a recent YouTube upload, she recently celebrated her 42nd birthday with her children at home in the U.K. during lockdown.

For her caption, Price expressed that she loves her outfit from the JYY London collection. She also treated fans to a code that will give them a 20 percent discount on the brand’s website.

In the span of 45 minutes, her post racked up more than 6,200 likes and over 140 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 2.1 million followers.

“Wow, that’s so beautiful. I love the colors! U look superb,” one user wrote.

“You’ve always had a fab figure,” another devotee shared, adding the heart emoji.

“The pricey is killing this look! Summertime madness, yasss Queen,” remarked a third fan.

“Never underestimate the Pricey. Looking back like ur old self,” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous flame emoji.

This is the second Instagram upload from Price today. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the media personality wowed in a long-sleeved yellow snakeskin-print top paired with matching skintight leggings from Nike. Price completed the outfit with black lace-up sneakers and accessorized herself a necklace and large black sunglasses. For her makeup, Price appeared to have applied a coat of lipstick, mascara, and eyeliner. She posted three images within one upload, two of which saw her posing outdoors with her dog.