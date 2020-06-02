Rapper CupcakKe Wears Short Shirt Dress & Chunky Pink Boots In Honor Of Her Birthday: ‘I’m 23 Now’

The rapper CupcakKe — who has collaborated with the likes of Charli XCX and Kelela — took to Instagram to share with fans a number of new photos of herself on her birthday.

The “Lawd Jesus” songstress stunned in an eye-catching shirt dress that consisted of the colors white, blue, and gold. The short number fell way above her knees and showed off her legs. CupcakKe unbuttoned the garment from the top which helped her decolletage. She wrapped a black Gucci belt around her waist that had their logo embroided in jewels. To complete the outfit, she put on chunky pink boots with fluffy detailing. The musician accessorized herself with earrings, a multicolored Gucci handbag, and sunglasses, which she held in her hand. She sported her long curly hair down and rocked long nails. For her makeup application, CupcakKe appeared to have applied a glossy lip, shimmery eyeshadow, black mascara, and eyeliner.

The entertainer posted six images within one upload.

In the first shot, CupcakKe was captured in the street from head to toe. She flashed a huge smile and held her arms in front of her. The Chicago-born hitmaker was photographed side on and looked directly in front of her.

In the next three slides, she was snapped crouching in the same location. In one snap, CupcakKe looked at the camera lens with a fierce expression. In another, she looked over to the left and showed off her side profile.

For her caption, CupCakKe expressed that she turned 23-years-old and credited Fashion Nova Curve for her outfit.

According to Famous Birthdays, she is the sixth most popular person born on May 31.

In the span of 12 hours, her post racked up more than 32,000 likes and over 1,300 comments, proving to be very popular with her half a million followers.

“Aging like fine wine,” one user wrote.

“BEAUTIFUL!!! Happy birthday, queen! So happy you got your bag!” another devotee shared.

“Those BOOTSSSS are the best thing I’ve seen all day, I’m in love,” remarked a third fan.

“Your dress is so cute. Happy birthday,” a fourth admirer commented.

Wearing garments from Fashion Nova Curve is nothing new for CupcakKe. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a black jacket with cut-out sleeves from the brand. Underneath, she opted for a revealing black Chanel garment with thick straps. The attire had the brand name all over in white capital letters as well as their iconic logo. She paired the outfit with a black leather miniskirt and gold heels.