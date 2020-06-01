Cassie Randolph Says It Feels ‘Almost Feels Cowardly’ To Take A Social Media Break Right Now

'The Bachelor' star planned to take time off from social media following her breakup with Colton Underwood, but realized she couldn't stay silent.

Cassie Randolph says she had planned to take “a little time” off of social media following her breakup with Colton Underwood, but feels that it “almost feels cowardly” in light of the horrific events that are going on in the world today.

Two days after announcing her split from The Bachelor star on Instagram, Cassie opened up to her social media fans amid a weekend that was dominated by protests in the aftermath of the tragic death of George Floyd.

In her first new post following her split from Colton, Cassie shared a quote about racism from Martin Luther King Jr., then revealed that she can’t stay silent.

In the caption to the post, Cassie wrote that she can “easily” turn off her phone and “walk away from the hate” directed at her following her breakup with Colton. But the former ABC reality star acknowledged that others can never walk away from a “much greater hate” that is directed at them daily simply based on the color of their skin.

Cassie revealed that despite her earlier plans to take a break from social media due to the hate she is getting following her breakup, but felt she needed to step out of her “own immediate world” and acknowledge the racial divide in the country.

In the lengthy post, Cassie urged her followers to educate themselves on the subject of racism and to try to be part of the solution.

In comments to the post, many of Cassie’s 1.7 million Instagram followers thanked her for using her platform to post such an important message. Others couldn’t believe she is getting hate for ending her relationship with Colton, especially when there are so many more serious issues going on in the world right now.

“Love this Cassie,” one fan wrote. “Thank you for using your platform to speak up and educate your followers.”

“I’m so saddened you are dealing with cruelty you never deserved. Thank you for your message of tolerance,” another wrote.

But others used the space to accuse Cassie of being fame-hungry all along.

“Couldn’t stay away from the thirst for fame,” one commenter wrote. “Everyone was right about you in their original judgments on The Bachelor. Fooled us for a while but not anymore.”

In an angry post on her Instagram story, Cassie shared articles about her breakup that she deemed as “fake news,” and she told people to stop spamming her with “false” articles about her relationship with Colton.

“Yes I’m angry,” Cassie wrote. “All this hate is awful. From the sh*t going on in our world right now to the petty sh*t people send me, I do not know how people can stand themselves to be such awful, hateful humans.”