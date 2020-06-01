‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Preview For Tuesday: Sheila Holds Stephanie Hostage At A ‘Goodbye Party’

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for Tuesday, June 2 reveals one of the scariest confrontations between Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery) and Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). This time around, Sheila wasn’t making idle threats and wanted to take Stephanie out, per She Knows Soaps.

B&B ran out of new episodes on April 23 because the cast and crew had to stop production in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The soap opera is currently broadcasting vintage episodes according to a weekly theme. This week, The Bold and the Beautiful looks back at the most memorable classic clashes.

Sheila Carter, The Bold and the Beautiful’s Ultimate Villain

Longtime fans know that Sheila is insane. There has never been a character more mentally unstable on the sudser than the woman who has a rather dark obsession with Eric Forrester (John McCook). Pamela Douglas (Alley Mills) is dangerous when she’s not on her pills, and even Quinn Forrester has her crazy moments, but Sheila is downright evil.

So, when Sheila took on Stephanie in an episode that dates back to June 7, 1995, she meant business. She learned that Stephanie had been keeping her from Eric and she became enraged. She tracked her down to the Forrester mansion, pointed a gun at Stephanie and the guests, and announced a “goodbye party.”

"Don't underestimate me, Quinn. Ever." RT if you wouldn't want to be on Sheila's bad side! #boldandbeautiful #wbw pic.twitter.com/pQwML0Dkik — CBS Daytime (@CBSDaytime) August 16, 2017

Sheila Wanted To Shoot & Kill Stephanie

While another character may have just confronted and slapped Stephanie, that would have never been enough for Sheila. She decided that Stephanie was guilty and that she needed to remove her from the equation. She pointed a gun at Stephanie, determined to murder her in cold blood.

In Sheila’s mind, she needed to kill Stephanie as a punishment and also to ensure that the Forrester matriarch would not be able to interfere in her relationship again. While Stephanie may have put up a fight, she was also frightened. She knew that Sheila was capable of murdering her even though there was a host of witnesses present.

Witnesses Tried To Talk Sheila Down

Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), Ridge Forrester (then – Ronn Moss), Lauren Fenmore (Tracey Bregman), and Dr. James Warwick (Ian Buchanan) tried to talk Sheila down. Lauren knew better than anyone else what Sheila was capable of and that she would follow through on her promise of shooting Stephanie.

While Sheila paid no attention to Brooke and Ridge, James also knew what she was capable of. He was a friend of Sheila’s ex-psychiatrist and found out what she had done to Lauren. Sheila had held him captive in her Houdini House for many months and he knew that she was obsessed with Eric.

This particular episode showed what Sheila was capable of, and would forever set her apart from any other villains on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Countdown! 29 days until @BandB_CBS celebrates their 30th Anniversary! Great fashion! Great stories! Great characters! #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/T76tojE7lN — CBS Daytime (@CBSDaytime) February 24, 2017

Taylor Was Alive

In the meantime, Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) and her father, Jack Hamilton (Chris Robinson) tried to understand why Ridge married Brooke so soon after he thought that she had died.

At Spectra Fashions, Sally Spectra (the late Darlene Conley) had an appointment with a new hairdresser, who was played by the iconic comedian Phyllis Diller. The stylist revealed that Taylor was still alive.