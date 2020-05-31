Tyler Cameron Shows Off His Abs In New Shirtless Instagram Photo

Tyler Cameron flaunted his toned body in his recent Instagram post.

Former reality television star Tyler Cameron took to Instagram on Friday, May 29 to show off his fit physique with three different shirtless snapshots. The 27-year-old appeared on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette and remains one of the most popular members to come out of Bachelor nation in recent years, boasting a large online following, according to US Weekly.

Cameron used the photos to document his journey traveling throughout the Hatfield-Mccoy Trails of the Pocahontas Trail System which is located in West Virginia. In the photos, he stood in the woods on a trail, two bodies of water visible in the background. Lush green tees can be seen behind him.

Cameron, devoid of a shirt, showed off his chiseled abs and toned arms. He wore a pair of dirty black jeans a pair of black Nike tennis shoes with white laces. It was clear that he’d been on a fairly vigorous hike, mud visible along his arms and hands. He wore a white bandana around his head to keep sweat from getting in his eyes.

In the first photo he looked at the ground, while in the second two photos he appeared to pull up his jeans while staring off into the distance.

In his caption, Cameron seemed to compare the nature surrounding him to a deeper life meaning, speaking of finding his own path in life.

His followers could not get enough of his post which earned over 197,000 likes in less than 24 hours. He boasts an incredible 2.3 million on the platform overall. Many of his followers took to the comment section to compliment him about his good looks and crack a few jokes about his very obvious impressive physique.

“Like I said before..I still have dirty laundry that needs to be washed on those abs,” one social media user joked.

“I would like you to find your way to my house please,” remarked another person.

However, there were some social media users who expressed their opinion that it isn’t the appropriate time to be sharing shirtless selfies with all that is going on in the world with racial division.

“I’m sorry, but read the room. Use your platform to raise awareness about racial inequality and anti-black violence in the US. We need to be able to recognize and mobilize our positions of privilege,” one person wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, protests and riots are currently erupting across the country as a result of the death of George Floyd, an innocent African American man who recently died at the hands of police.