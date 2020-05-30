Scott Disick Is Reportedly ‘Determined’ To Win Sofia Richie Back, Sources Say

Scott Disick is reportedly working on bettering himself to be the man his alleged ex Sofia Richie needs.

The Flip It Like Disick star is reportedly reeling from his breakup with Richie. Just days after their split, Hollywood Life shared that he is already plotting to win the 21-year-old model back. Although he has to sort out his own personal issues, he wants to remain committed to Richie if she will have him.

“Scott has mixed emotions right now. He truly believes that he will get Sofia back. But he understands the space that is needed for both of them, and the work he has to do for himself before any of that happens,” a source revealed to the publication. “The last couple of weeks and months have been such a whirlwind for his health and well being that he hasn’t been able to focus on Sofia.”

Disick and Richie’s relationship supposedly became strained after he checked himself into rehab back in April. The E! star sought help after he realized he was still holding onto his past traumas and pain. According to his lawyer, Marty Singer, he still has problems coping with the loss of both of his parents. Singer released a statement on Monday, May 4, stating that Disick has been “silently suffering” since his mother Bonnie died in October 2013 and father Jeffrey passed just three months later.

Although Disick is focusing on his health and well-being at the moment, he still plans to be the person his ex fell in love with. While he knows his behavior had changed before they broke up, he wants to get back on track and focus on the positive elements of their relationship.

“He is determined to take it one step at a time and whatever happens with the future with Sofia he knows it will be for the best,” the insider dished.

Since the news broke of their alleged split, neither Disick nor Richie has confirmed that they’re no longer together. However, the couple hasn’t been seen together since April 25, just days before he went to rehab. The couple ignited rumors that they weren’t together prior to the reports due to their behavior on social media.

On Disick’s birthday, which was on Tuesday, May, 26, fans instantly noticed that Richie neglected to wish her beau of three years a happy birthday on Instagram. In addition, she wasn’t spotted at either of Disick’s celebrations. He celebrated his special day during Memorial Day weekend with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and their children — Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4.

Richie has seemingly been devoting some time to herself since parting ways from Disick. On Thursday, May 28, she gave her brother, Miles, a birthday shoutout. After posting adorable photos of herself and her sibling, Richie shared how “lucky” she is to have him by her side at all times.