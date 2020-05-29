WWE News: AJ Styles Is Still Bothered By Two Of His Friends Being Released

AJ Styles is still a vital member of the WWE roster and one of its top heels, but he has a soft spot for his closest friends. In mid-April, the coronavirus pandemic brought about nearly two dozen superstar releases, including Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Fans knew of the trio as The O.C. on television, but the former tag team champions are actually good friends with Styles, and he’s still bothered by their departure.

Styles recently appeared on After The Bell with Corey Graves, and one of the main topics was his move to Friday Night SmackDown. For storyline purposes, WWE stated that Styles was traded to the blue brand and that Monday Night Raw would receive an extra draft pick sometime in the future.

The former WWE Champion is happy about the change of pace and is excited about what’s to come.

“I mean, it’s different for me. This is moving to Fox. I think they’re doing a really good job. So I’m excited about that, to be working with those guys, and it’s just doing something different, man. It’s good for me.”

After Sami Zayn’s removal from WWE television, a tournament started for the vacant Intercontinental Championship. Styles was traded to SmackDown and won his first-round match to set up Friday evening’s second-round bout against Elias.

To keep profit losses from becoming too high, WWE issued releases and furloughs to around 30 employees. Gallows and Anderson were just two of them, but those losses hit Styles hard, and he says that moving to SmackDown was something he needed right now.

“I needed a change, and I don’t mean to harp on this…but losing Gallows and Anderson really hurt me. So, getting away from Raw helps me get over it. I don’t know that I’ll get over it, but it helps change the atmosphere around me. To do something different because my whole time on Raw was with them. So, getting away from that and getting to SmackDown, where I’ve had a lot of success, it’s a good thing.”

Styles feels as if he let down the Good Brothers during their time in WWE as they came along with him to the promotion years ago. After their release, he felt as if he was the one responsible for them being let go, and he genuinely wanted them to stay.

As of this writing, Gallows and Anderson have not yet signed with or appeared for another wrestling promotion. Once their non-compete clauses expire, they will officially become free agents, and AJ Styles is still “really bothered” by the whole situation.