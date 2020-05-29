‘General Hospital’ Friday Encore Preview: Elizabeth Pleads With Nikolas & Spencer Gets A Special Visit

A General Hospital walk down memory lane continues on Friday with another episode from the 2015 Nurses Ball. There was a lot of drama connected to “Jake Doe” in this one, but there were great developments with other storylines shown during this episode as well.

Thursday’s show took viewers back to when Ric Lansing and Hayden Barnes were busted for their scheme regarding Jake Doe. At the end of that one, Nikolas Cassadine told Elizabeth Webber that Jake was really Jason Morgan. Now, fans will revisit what happened next.

SheKnows Soaps details that this episode originally aired on May 5, 2015. Duke Lavery was in this episode, and this was during the time he ordered a hit on Jordan Ashford. As fans may recall, Duke soon died of his injuries after struggling with Carlos Rivera over a gun and getting shot.

Spencer Cassadine will be seen during this show too. This episode is from when the young boy had been disfigured after the fire during his birthday party at Wyndemere. Spencer gets a special visit from a loved one during this encore show, and it turns out to be the spirit of his deceased mother Courtney Matthews.

Your votes made it happen! Welcome Fan Favorite Courtney Matthews back to #GH for the final day of the #NursesBall! pic.twitter.com/RqYeFV2eqD — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 5, 2015

General Hospital viewers will also see the aftermath of Nik’s shocking revelation that Jake is Jason. Elizabeth was stunned to learn this, but she didn’t rush to tell Jason or any of his other loved ones.

As Elizabeth tried to wrap her head around this shocker, she did almost reveal the truth right away. She took the stage and prepared to make an announcement, but viewers will see again during Friday’s repeat that she stopped herself and instead raved about Robin Scorpio and Jason.

Instead, Elizabeth begged Nikolas not to reveal this to anybody else. Nik ended up agreeing to keep this secret, and Liz hid this from Jason himself for months after reuniting with him.

Friday’s encore episode also featured some fun Nurses Ball performances. Damian Spinelli did a number, as did Ned Ashton’s alter ego of Eddie Maine. Sabrina Santiago and Epiphany Johnson also hit the stage during this show.

The show shifts to the 2016 Nurses Ball during the week ahead, quickly moving along through 2017. During the week of June 8, shows from both the 2018 and 2019 Nurses Ball will air on ABC.

It’s been a long time since viewers got to see Duke, Courtney, Jake, Sabrina, and many others who pop up during Friday’s encore show. People will enjoy revisiting these scenes and performances, but they are certainly anxious to have new General Hospital episodes back as soon as possible.