‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Preview For Friday, May 29: Bob Barker Assaults Wyatt With A Volley Of Punches

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for Friday, May 29 features former The Price is Right game show host, Bob Barker. At the time of his appearance on the show, he was about to celebrate his 90th birthday.

In an epic scene with Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks), he assaulted the young man with a volley of punches and kicked him down a hill, per Soap Central. The veteran actor didn’t use a stunt double and delivered the blows himself. Of course, the scene paid homage to Bob’s iconic moment in Happy Gilmore where he punched Adam Sandler’s character.

The soap opera is currently airing vintage shows because they ran out of original episodes on April 23. This week, The Bold and the Beautiful is looking back at celebrities who guest-starred in the world’s most-loved sudser. The episode starring Bob Barker first aired on August 28, 2014.

Wyatt’s Cat Problem

Wyatt and Hope Logan (then – Kim Matula) had just tied the knot in Monte Carlo. Their spur-of-the-moment wedding happened just after Hope was supposed to marry Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) in Paris. Unbeknownst to Hope, Liam couldn’t make it to the Eiffel Tower on time because he had to rescue Ivy Forrester (Ashleigh Brewer) from drowning.

Upon their return to Los Angeles, Wyatt had a new problem. Liam had gifted Hope with a cat and he was allergic to them. He then took the cat’s paraphernalia to Liam and told him that he couldn’t live with Hope’s feline pet.

Of course, Liam was miffed because he had lost Hope to Wyatt and wasn’t in the mood to engage with his brother.

Bob Barker, Animal Rights Activist

Just before Wyatt stormed into Liam’s office, Bob paid Liam a visit. He thanked him for an article that he had run about neutering and spaying pets.

However, Bob had left his tablet in Liam’s office. Liam noticed it while arguing with Wyatt and immediately dashed off to find Bob. However, Wyatt chased after him not knowing that Liam was really just trying to find the animal rights activist. He caught up with him just after Liam had returned the tablet.

Bob Punches Wyatt To The Ground

Wyatt blasted Liam and told him that he was not a “stupid animal lover” who was going to take care of the cat. Bob interfered and wanted to know who he was. He also didn’t appreciate Wyatt’s comments. Wyatt then mouthed off and corrected himself saying that he was not an “animal wacko.” Not even Liam could get Wyatt to keep quiet.

Bob then laid into Wyatt and punched him in the face. He followed it up with a volley of well-placed punches. When Wyatt fell, Bob kicked him down a grassy incline. As he rolled down the hill, Bob shouted at him.

“I’ve still got it, wacko,” he let him know. Liam seemed highly amused.

This is our current mood because “Celebrity Week” on #BoldandBeautiful starts tomorrow! ???? Who are you most excited to see? pic.twitter.com/Evx58olNZn — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 24, 2020

Bob Barker Sets Darin Brooks Straight

In an interview about the scene, Bob shared that he approached Darin. He then let the younger actor know how it was going to go down.

“Just so we’re clear, young man, it does not say in the script that you hit back. We got that?” I win all my fights. That’s because they’re fixed!”

Darin was happy to oblige and Bob definitely won the fight.