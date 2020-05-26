‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna Under Fire After Sharing Racy Video Of Daughter Delilah Dancing On Instagram

Lisa Rinna posted a video of Delilah wearing what appeared to be a see-through dress.

Lisa Rinna shared a racy video of her oldest daughter, 21-year-old Delilah Belle Hamlin, on her Instagram page on Tuesday, May 26, and many of her fans and followers weren’t happy about it.

After the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member showcased her daughter dancing in a hallway in what appeared to be a see-through dress, a number of her online audience members called her out for “pimping out” her daughter as Lisa quickly fired back, revealing that Delilah actually requested she share it on her page.

“Actually she asked me to do this so she’s pimping me out,” Lisa replied.

Another fan reminded Lisa that she “frowned so much” during their Season 10 cast trip to the club where Erika Jayne used to work in New Jersey.

“It’s funny Lisa frowned so much at Erica’s club saying she could never picture her girls doing that. They do it ALL the time just for a much bigger audience,” the second fan wrote.

In response to the second person’s message, Lisa, who also promoted her daughter’s outfit in her post, told the women to “Relax.”

Then, a third person called out Lisa for posting the clip as she asked whether or not the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star realized that her young daughter was wearing a dress that was see-through. However, in response to what the fan shared, Lisa acted as if she had no idea that the item was sheer.

“Omg they are?” Lisa asked after the fan brought the details of the dress to her attention.

While it wasn’t clear whether Lisa was being serious or sarcastic when she answered the woman with a question, it seems hard to believe that she wouldn’t have noticed that certain parts of her daughter’s body, as well as her undergarment, could be seen through the outfit.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lisa opened up about her daughters, including 18-year-old Amelia Gray during an interview with Variety Live on Instagram at the end of March. At the time, the former soap actress and longtime reality star said that she is quite proud of the way in which her kids have made a name for themselves and not gotten caught up in the superficial life many live online.

She also acknowledged the way in which her daughter Amelia openly discussed her struggles with an eating disorder.

“I think that my girls know they’re here for a bigger purpose,” Lisa said.