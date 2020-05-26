Gymnast Katelyn Ohashi Shows Off Her Fit Figure For At-Home Workout Alongside Her Dog

Gymnast Katelyn Ohashi shared a video of an at-home workout with her Instagram followers. She wore a raspberry-colored sports bra and grey leggings that showed off her figure as she performed various exercises alongside her dog.

The UCLA alumni uploaded a video and a photo for her most recent post. Ohashi recorded herself in her room which was lined with posters and keepsakes. She had her long brown hair tied back in a ponytail, and started the quick-edit video on all-fours. The gymnast had a green resistance band around her thigh area and lifted her right leg to the side. Ohashi lowered her head down and repeated the exercise with her other leg. The whole time she was joined by her pug, who was desperate for attention. She showered the pup with affection as she completed the leg raises.

The 23-year-old stood up for the next exercise and fans were treated to a glimpse of her athletic body. Ohashi rocked a raspberry-colored sports bra with a white band along the bottom, and a pair of flint-grey high-waist leggings that hugged on to her defined legs. For the second exercise Ohashi performed several jumping backs, and then ran in place while lifting her knees high.

The athlete grabbed two dumbbells for the next part of her workout and did curls before extending them above her head for presses. She played the song “Joypunks” by Big Wild over the clip, and tagged her dog’s Instagram page in her caption. In the second portion of her post, Ohashi uploaded an adorable picture where she was being kissed by her pooch after the workout. This offered a closeup of her cute face, and a clearer view of the Nike sports bra.

The gymnast’s 1 million Instagram followers responded well to the at-home workout post, and over 43,000 of them found their way to the “like” button. Ohashi received nearly 250 comments in just over 21 hours. Fans praised her for sharing a workout and complimented her fit figure.

“Keep the work up girl!!! You’re amazing,” a female Instagram user wrote.

“Why are you so damn perfect?” one follower rhetorically asked.

Several comments were about Ohashi’s workout partner.

“Awww, she’s such a cutie!” a fan wrote about the little pug.

“The best friend ever,” another added.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Ohashi went viral last month when she partook in the Handstand Challenge. The gymnast performed a handstand and took her sweatpants off using only her feet. That post garnered over 140,000 likes.