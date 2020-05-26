Amy Cooper Terminated From Her Job, Relinquished Dog To Shelter After Viral Video

A video taken in the Ramble portion of Central Park in New York City has now cost a woman named Amy Cooper both her job and her dog. Cooper was initially placed on administrative leave from her job after the video took over social media. However, that status changed Tuesday afternoon.

The situation that happened in the Ramble garnered attention after a video was shared online where Cooper confronted an African-American man. The man, Christian Cooper, reportedly asked her to put her dog on a leash, as is required in that area of the park. She refused and he started filming her as she called the police and said he was threatening her life. His sister later shared the video to her Twitter page and things quickly escalated.

As is often the case when videos like these go viral on social media, information on Cooper was pinpointed quite quickly. Her place of employment, an investment firm named Franklin Templeton, was deluged with social media messages. The same thing seemingly happened to the dog rescue organization where Cooper originally adopted her dog a few years ago.

Tuesday afternoon, Franklin Templeton shared a statement on Twitter about Cooper’s position with them.

“Following our internal review of the incident in Central Park yesterday, we have made the decision to terminate the employee involved, effective immediately. We do not tolerate racism of any kind at Franklin Templeton,” the post from the investment firm read.

Oh, when Karens take a walk with their dogs off leash in the famous Bramble in NY’s Central Park, where it is clearly posted on signs that dogs MUST be leashed at all times, and someone like my brother (an avid birder) politely asks her to put her dog on the leash. pic.twitter.com/3YnzuATsDm — Melody Cooper (@melodyMcooper) May 25, 2020

In addition to being fired from Franklin Templeton, it has been revealed that she has also relinquished the dog that was seen in the viral video. Just hours after the video started making waves across social media, the Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniel Rescue, Inc. took to their Facebook page to address the concerns they had received.

“Thank you to the concerned public for reaching out to us about a video involving a dog that was adopted from our rescue a few years ago. As of this evening, the owner has voluntarily surrendered the dog in question to our rescue while this matter is being addressed. Our mission remains the health and safety of our rescued dogs. The dog is now in our rescue’s care and he is safe and in good health,” the note detailed.

The video prompted outrage both regarding the phone call Cooper made alleging that she was being threatened by a black man, as well as for how the dog was being handled throughout the incident. While Cooper has officially lost her job, according to the investment firm, it sounds as if the dog relinquishment might only be temporary.

The rescue organization’s post noted that they would not be sharing additional information on the matter. However, those following the story will likely be keeping their eyes peeled to see if Cooper regains custody of the dog.