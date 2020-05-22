‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Steve Confides In Kayla, Abby & Chad Make A Difficult Decision

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, May 22, 2020 reveal that there will be a lot of drama to unpack as the week closes out in Salem.

According to Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) confide in his ex-wife, Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) and her new boyfriend Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) about what is going on with Orpheus.

Steve will tell the pair that Orpheus has taken John Black (Drake Hogestyn) hostage and is demanding millions of dollars from his wife, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) in order for his safe return.

Of course, Kayla and Justin will be shocked by the news, and they will want to help in any way that the possibly can. However, it seems that too many people know about the situation already, and Orpheus has made it clear that if Marlena were to go to the police that he would kill John and leave town with his biological grandson, David, in tow.

Perhaps Kayla and Justin will join the effort and help the others make a plan to get John back safe and sound and finally put Orpheus behind bars for all of the crimes he’s committed in the past.

Meanwhile, Orpheus will continue to taunt John. He’ll tell him that he’s made some big plans for his future, which will include spending John and Marlena’s money somewhere far away from Salem. He’s also planning to take David with him, taking him from the only father that he’s ever known, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering).

In addition, there could be more to the story that Rafe doesn’t know. Spoilers suggest that Orpheus’ daughter, Zoey, will be keeping a secret from the police officer. She may know where Orpheus plans to go, or even where he’s holding John hostage. This information could be vital in stopping his evil plan.

Elsewhere in Salem, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and his wife Abigail Deveraux (Kate Mansi) will be forced to make some life changing decisions about their family and their future.

Abby has a chance to work with a doctor who could help her with her hallucinations and her mental illness. However, that would mean she would have to leave Salem and uproot her family’s lives, which she doesn’t want to do.

It seems that Abigail will tell Chad that she wants to go for the medical treatment alone, leaving him in Salem to take care of their two children, Thomas and Charlotte, with the help of her parents, Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer (Melissa Reeves).